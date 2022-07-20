Focus Features partners with Indian Paintbrush again to domestically distribute director Wes Anderson's newest film, Asteroid City. The film will be distributed internationally by Universal International and will see the pair re-collaborating after previously working on Moonrise Kingdom.

The film will be written and directed by Anderson and is based on an original story by him and Roman Coppola after previously working together on the stories for The French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs. The film will center around a desert town in 1955 as people from around the country come to partake in its Junior Stargazing convention.

Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, said:

“We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for ASTEROID CITY, bringing Focus back in business with Wes and his producing partners. Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that ASTEROID CITY will be no different.”

After recently helming The French Dispatch, Asteroid City will be produced by Anderson alongside Steven Rales, from Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson. The upcoming film features a large star-studded cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, who previously collaborated with Anderson on films such as Isle of Dogs and The Grand Budapest Hotel, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, and Bryan Cranston.

Also joining the large cast are Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson alongside many more. With an incredibly large cast joining the film, it remains unknown how large of a role each of the actors will play, but with so many iconic and talented actors set to appear in a new film by Anderson, Asteroid City is shaping up to be another exciting film from the acclaimed filmmaker.

No release date for Asteroid City has been set yet.