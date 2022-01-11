SYFY released a new trailer for Astrid & Lilly Save the World, an upcoming series about two high school girls who accidentally open a portal to another dimension and now need to become monster-slayers in order to close it.

The new trailer introduces us to Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin), two friends who are constantly bullied at school. One evening, after being thrown out of a party, the duo decide to take revenge on their bullies by casting a spell and wishing everyone disappeared. While Astrid and Lilly think they are just playing, their spell partially works, opening a portal to another dimension filled with human-eating monsters. Now, the duo need to survive high school as they hunt down these monsters, try to close the interdimensional portal, and save the world from total destruction. You know, typical teenager stuff.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World’s trailer also teases the campy and funny tone of the new show, which seems to have drawn inspiration from franchises such as Evil Dead. That’s because while the danger is real and blood-lusting monsters hide everywhere, the series doesn’t take itself too seriously, featuring even a supernatural… oboe. And you thought being part of the high school band would never give you demon-hunting skills, didn’t you?

Image via SYFY

RELATED:‌ 'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Created by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, the 10-episodes series will see two outcasts becoming heroes when they see themselves trapped in an unlikely situation. According to Stehman and Van Stone, who act as showrunners, they also had fun creating the quick monsters Astrid and Lilly must face, which will definitely surprise the public. In the showrunners words:

"They are not monsters you have seen before. We have created original, weird monsters. They all have big personalities and we’re super excited to give you the whole picture of what they are."

Astrid & Lilly Save the World also stars Olivier Renaud as Brutus, the supernatural guide of Astrid and Lilly. Stehman and Van Stone executive produce with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World premieres on January 26, set to simulcast on both USA and SYFY. Check out the new trailer below:

And here’s Astrid & Lilly Save the World’s official synopsis:

High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Harry's Change of Heart About Humans It's time to phone home.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email