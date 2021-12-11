You didn't know you needed this duo in your life.

A new series premiere is headed to USA and SYFY channels. Astrid & Lilly Save the World, a story following two outcast high school students, is expected to simulcast on both channels on January 26.

Two high school best friends, Astrid and Lilly, embark on a rather strange adventure when they find themselves opening a portal to a “quirky” monster dimension by accident with chaos quickly following afterward. Tasked with solving their own terrifying problem, both girls take on the role of becoming heroes—but only if they can make it through the “horrors” of high school.

Astrid & Lily Save the World will feature the talented cast of Jana Morrison (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Lucid) as Astrid and new talent Samantha Aucoin as Lilly. Writers for the series include Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, who will also serve as executive producer with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine. The series is set to be 10 episodes.

Deadline recently reported Stehman and Van Stone’s comments regarding the show and cast choice. They stated that they hope that the two girls’ different characterizations will “remind us that heroes come from all walks of life.” The two also went on to compliment the casting of Morrison and Aucoin, and that they “can’t wait to see these talented actors take on the roles of Astrid and Lilly to save the world!”

Check out the teaser and official synopsis for Astrid & Lilly Save the World below:

High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

