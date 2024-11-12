Funko is best known for its Pop! line of figures, but the pop culture collectible giant's catalog spans even further beyond. One of their newer collections is their Jumbo Chan figures, which take heavy inspiration from retro Japanese toys as they bring nostalgic anime and manga characters to life. Previous toys have recreated the mid-1980s mech favorite Voltron for its 40th anniversary, alongside Ultraman, Gatchaman, and Speed Racer. However, no lineup of retro Japanese animated characters would be complete without the heroic young robot Astro Boy. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the new figure that captures the vibrant, stylized design of mangaka Osamu Tezuka's signature creation.

Standing at 14 inches tall, the hard vinyl figure recreates Astro Boy down to the smallest details from his original depiction in the manga beginning in 1952 to his anime debut in 1963. His large, rounded eyes perfectly fit the Jumbo Chan design and continue to make the line of collectibles stand out from Funko's Pop! figures. The cute figure also comes packaged in a box made for display by collectors, evoking the same packaging that would be used for Japanese toys and featuring poppy art of Astro soaring into the sky with the thrusters built into his legs. As the sixth edition of the Jumbo Chan collection, Astro will be limited to only 1,200 units and retail for $250 USD, with a certificate of authenticity included with the figure.

First introduced in the 1951 Shōnen magazine comic Captain Atom, Astro Boy would enjoy a meteoric ascent following the debut of his own manga. Among the works of Tezuka, who has become known as the "Father" or even "God of Manga" with other popular titles including Kimba the White Lion and Princess Knight, Astro is still considered his most universally beloved character. His transition to anime only continued the boy robot's rise in popularity, with Tezuka's style influencing the modern era of anime as one of the first such television series to broadcast. The original 1963 Astro Boy would also become the first anime to receive widespread syndication in the United States, paving the way for further growth internationally with two more series and a 2009 CGI animated movie featuring, among others, Freddie Highmore, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Kristen Bell.

What Has 'Astro Boy' Appeared in Lately?

Although it's been a minute since Astro Boy has appeared in his own television show or film, the franchise hasn't been dormant. Last year, Netflix premiered Pluto, an anime spin-off from Naoki Urasawa inspired by Tezuka that follows German Europol robot detective Gesicht. Astro, featured under his original name Atom, appears in the series, which sees Gesicht traveling around the world to solve a string of mysterious robot and human deaths. The case becomes more troubling when it appears to be a robot responsible and the targets include seven of the great robots of the world as well as humans connected to the effort of protecting laws that give robots equal rights. Among critics and audiences, the series proved that the world of Astro Boy still has plenty of potential within a more mature setting, with 100% and 95% scores respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

The raffle to buy one of the limited edition Astro Boy Jumbo Chan figures from Funko opens on November 14 at 9:30 a.m. PT and closes on November 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. In the meantime, check out the gallery above for an exclusive look at the figure ahead of its release.