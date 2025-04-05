It's been over 60 years since the first Astro Boy anime aired on Japanese television. Based on Osamu Tezuka's manga of the same name, the show was originally in black and white and showcased the popular human-shaped robot that carried human emotions. Recently, the anime has returned to television, but with some changes.

According to CBR, Astro Boy's first compilation film, Astro Boy: Hero of Space, was re-broadcasted on Japanese television back on March 30 by NHK General TV. The film featured episodes 46, 56, and 71, as well as scenes from the anime's first three episodes. Tezuka's blog site wrote about the film's return on February 18, featuring new scenes and audio. In addition to these new scenes, it was revealed on the NHK website that the feature used AI restoration technology to turn this film into a full-colored feature, as previously, it used a mix of black and white and partial color during its original release.

The restored version of Astro Boy: Hero of Space was only broadcast once in Japan, and as of writing, there has been no word on whether the anime feature will be released globally. The black and white sci-fi anime series was first broadcast on Fuji TV in January 1963, and it wasn't long before the anime was syndicated with an English dub. Since then, the Astro Boy franchise has become popular, which led to new anime remakes, a 2009 CGI film, and previous plans to produce a live-action adaptation.

The Use of AI in Anime

Due to the rise of AI technology, the idea of using it in projects caused a massive debate online. In 2023, Netflix worked with Rinna Inc. and WIT Studios to produce a short anime film titled "The Boy and the Dog," in which the backgrounds were generated using AI. According to Netflix on X, the use of this technology was to help "support labor shortages in the anime industry." The film received backlash, especially when viewers noticed that the background artist was credited "AI + (human)."

And it's not just the anime industry that's receiving backlash. Marvel Studios also received backlash after discovering that the opening credits for the Disney+ series Secret Invasion were created using AI. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio that produced the intro released a statement saying, "No jobs were lost," and it was just used as a tool.

Now, the conversation about AI and anime has returned as OpenAI released a new image generator that allows users to transform their images into Studio Ghibli-styled art. This caused a massive debate on the internet, with some saying there's nothing wrong with using it for personal use, while others debated copyright theft and infringement of Hayao Miyazaki's work. As of writing, Studio Ghibli has not yet taken legal action.