The PS5’s ‘Astro’s Playroom’ Shows off the Future of PlayStation and Power DualSense

The PS5 is less than 2 weeks out and whether you plan on playing Spider-Man Miles Morales or any other PS5 launch title, the one game you will definitely need to play before all of them is Astro’s Playroom. Bundled for free with every system, Astro’s Playroom is a stunning DuelSense showcase and the follow-up to the critically acclaimed PlayStation VR adventure Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

In the Playroom, you can explore four different worlds that feature new innovative gameplay using the versatile feedback of the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. I had the opportunity to experience it first-hand using a PS5 and DualSense controller. Check out the video at the top of the page and watch me play through the Cooling Springs world of Astro’s Playroom. You can expect a full review of the game later this week once the embargo lifts.

In my opinion, the DualSense controller is definitely the best controller I’ve played with. A big part of that realization is the Haptic Feedback. Every step you take or every enemy you defeat is expressed in a way I’ve never felt before in a video game, thanks to PlayStation’s new vibration technology. The DualSense controller is almost like VR for your hands. What I mean by that is, you can watch the video and read content about Virtual Reality all day, but to really understand it you have to try it yourself. DualSense is the next level of gaming and a giant step for immersion.

In Astro’s Playroom there are powers that show off the adaptive triggers, motion sensors, haptics, 3D audio, and touchpad. All of PlayStation’s new technology works in harmony to really elevate your experience. Outside of Virtual Reality games, the DualSense controller is the closest I’ve felt to playing as a character in a game. For those who plan on playing Astro’s Playroom, I highly recommend playing without headphones. I know that sounds weird but the 3D audio powered by DualSense brings Astro’s Playroom directly into your living room.

Astro’s Playroom stuns as a showpiece for the potential of DualSense, the future of PlayStation, and is the perfect introduction to the next generation of controllers.

Do you plan on getting a PS5? Let us know in the comments below. We have much more PlayStation 5 coverage coming all month!