Since the moment he stepped into the villa on the fifth season of the hit reality series, Love Island, Tommy Fury captivated the world with his smile and undying love for Molly-Mae Hague. While the couple would round out their time as runners-up, their story lasted beyond filming, leading to the birth of their daughter earlier this year which, in terms of Love Island, is a bit of a feat. When Fury came on the show, his villa-mates and audiences alike were shocked to discover that he was the younger half-brother of boxing legend and the holder of the WBC heavyweight title since 2020, Tyson Fury. Now, Netflix is bringing the family together again in a trailer for the upcoming documentary, At Home With the Furys, a look into the lives of the half-siblings and their ever-growing families.

The trailer centers on what are meant to be the final days of Tyson Fury’s professional career as a boxer as he comes to terms with leaving his life in the ring behind him. Introducing viewers to his wife, Paris Fury, the documentary will go inside the walls of the couple’s home and catch the ongoing chaos of what it’s like raising six kids while traveling all over the world for matches. Wanting nothing more than for her husband to retire and spend more time with the family, Paris Fury questions how serious Tyson Fury is about his latest promise to quit competing. We learn that the last time he hung up his gloves, he struggled with a slew of mental health issues, something that concerns his wife and the rest of the family.

The teaser also catches up with the Love Island love birds, Fury and Hague, who are now living what appears to be a blissful life following their time on the show. Boxing runs in the Fury blood as the younger step-sibling has also made a name for himself in rings around the world while Hague rakes in the big bucks as a social media influencer. Cameras will be rolling as the couple welcomes their first child, with Fury proving himself to be not only a talented boxer but also a doting partner and loving father.

Check out the trailer for At Home with the Furys below and take a swing at the documentary when it hops into the ring on August 16.