New images from the upcoming film At Midnight have just been released, giving us a first look into the upcoming romantic comedy. The new images come straight from the film's director, Jonah Feingold, who posted the pictures along with a statement regarding his newest project, which will premiere on Paramount+ on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day.

At Midnight tells the story of two people hell-bent on not falling in love, whose lives intersect at just the right, or wrong time. Actor Diego Boneta plays Alejandro, a man determined to live his life according to his own plans. Monica Barbaro stars opposite him as Sophie, a rising film actress whose unreliable, and also famous, boyfriend has proven to be less than trustworthy. The two will find their lives intersecting when Sophie visits Mexico to shoot scenes for a new movie, and soon finds herself falling for Alejandro, against great odds.

The new images give us a look into Alejandro and Sophie's unlikely love story. The first image shows Alejandro and Sophie walking down a street, both in dapper attire, arm in arm. Other images show Sophie by the pool in a gingham bikini and Alejandro leaning over a counter with an unusual number of apples before him, looking really quite dashing. The final image shows Sophie and Alejandro sitting together on a sofa, with the streaming lights from a film projector shining in front of them. They look at the screen, transfixed, as Alejandro has his arm around Sophie.

Feingold announced the new images by calling out to"friends, family, lovers, haters, really fun first dates where we mutually ghosted, and all people of earth." He continued, "may I, and the Paramount Pictures Company, share with you our *first official look* of AT MIDNIGHT! streaming near YOU for valentine’s day february 10th! I can’t wait for you all to see this film, made with such a talented and loving crew performed by an unreal cast of brilliant actors!"

The film also stars Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen, Fernando Carsa, Whitney Cummings, and Maya Zapata, and is produced by Fred Berger, David Bernon, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Josh Glick and Boneta, with executive producers Michel Franco, Gemma Levinson, and Cory Crespo.

At Midnight premieres on Paramount+ on February 10, 2023. Check out the rest of the newly released images below:

