CBS is eyeing an early 2024 release for its reboot of the Comedy Central series @midnight. Now operating under the name After Midnight, the late-night game show was announced earlier this year as an eventual replacement for the outgoing Late Late Show with James Corden which drew the curtain on its eight-year run back in April. The showrunners and crew are set for the show's return, though CBS is still currently weighing who will take the reins once it premieres.

@midnight originally ran for 600 episodes from 2013 through 2017 as an internet-themed game show following the latest trends on social media and throughout the web. Then-host Chris Hardwick would be joined by a cavalcade of comedian guests who would compete to "win the internet for the next 23.5 hours" in a series of improv games based on popular memes, hashtags, topics, current events, and everything else that floods the internet. The series was a success on Comedy Central, earning a pair of Emmy nominations during its stint after The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.

Pieces of the creative team that made @midnight a success are back for After Midnight including showrunner Jack Martin. He'll now share his duties with Eric Pierce whom CBS has familiarity with as an executive producer on both The Challenge: USA and The Wheel. Joining them as an executive producer for the reboot is the man who will once again precede their show, Stephen Colbert, alongside Carrie Byalick, president of Colbert’s Spartina Industries, The Late Show executive producer Tom Purcell, Colbert’s wife Evelyn McGee Colbert, and his manager James Dixon of Dixon Talent. Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die also executive produce with Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business, the original creator of @midnight. Joe Perra Talks to You and Ziwe writer Jo Firestone will be the series's head writer.

'After Midnight' Is Close to Naming a Host

Although the host who will succeed Hardwick has yet to be named, CBS is reportedly close to a decision on that front. The field has narrowed to three candidates including Ricky Velez, X Mayo, and Taylor Tomlinson. Velez is a comedian and Pete Davidson collaborator, previously appearing in both the SNL alum's The King of Staten Island and Bupkis. He also previously recurred in several episodes of Single Drunk Female. X Mayo, meanwhile, would make a strong choice to take the reins considering her previous experience writing for The Daily Show. She also recently enjoyed roles in American Auto, The Blackening, and Swarm. Last but not least, Tomlinson is a fast-rising comedic talent with a pair of popular Netflix specials to her name, Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You.

Whoever ends up hosting, Colbert was eager to welcome the new series into the slot right after his The Late Show. "We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die," he said in a statement. "My hope is that every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home." Muñoz III echoed his sentiment, adding "Funny Or Die is proud to partner once again with CBS Studios, Spartina Industries, and our longtime friend and collaborator Stephen Colbert. Now that we are all old enough to stay up until after midnight, I’m excited for this show to harness the power of comedy and laughter to bring us all together."

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as After Midnight selects a host and moves toward its early 2024 premiere date. All four seasons of the original @midnight can be bought or rented through Prime Video.

