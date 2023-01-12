Is it almost time for Valentine’s Day mood? Maybe not for everyone but Paramount+ is definitely gearing up for the season of romance with its upcoming rom-com, At Midnight. The fun and charming romantic comedy follows movie star Sophie, and an ambitious hotel manager, Alejandro, who make the “safe choice” of not falling in love. But as you would expect, fate has some other plans. At Midnight stars Father of the Bride (2022) star Diego Boneta and Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro, and is directed by Jonah Feingold.

Billed as a Valentine’s Day movie, the Latin American original production joins the long list of other romantic comedy movies and series made available on the streaming network to celebrate love in the February air. While the movie arrives on the streamer next month, you can use this guide to find out the plot, trailer, release date, cast, and pretty much everything we know so far about At Midnight.

Image via Paramount+

Related:Exclusive: 'The Lost City' Deleted Scene Shows Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Having a Heart-to-Heart in a Hammock

When Is At Midnight Coming Out?

The filming for the movie began in February 2022 with the first-look images released in December 2022. At Midnight is set to premiere on Friday, February 10, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+. The movie will be available for streaming on the same day across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, and Australia.

Watch the At Midnight Trailer

Paramount+ released the official trailer for At Midnight on January 9, 2023, and from the first look of it, the movie appears to be one of those feel-good rom-coms that would make you want to cozy up with a delicious dessert and watch. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer reveals the major plot points of the story, where we see Sophie Wilder, shooting for her new film in Mexico, donning a superhero suit. Soon she finds out that her co-star (and boyfriend) is cheating on her. Enter Alejandro, the story’s hero, a junior manager at the hotel where the film crew is staying. Thus follows a series of quick montages of what comes next.

From the clip, it’s not hard to gather that At Midnight is going to be a fun and easy watch, with most likely a lot of rom-com clichés, like two people from starkly different backgrounds and what comes out of it. But unlike traditional romantic comedies, this may or may not have a happy ending. However, with the story set in a beach location, you can enjoy a bright and cheery setting with warm tones and a colorful atmosphere, which probably helps with the theme of romance.

Who's In the At Midnight Cast?

Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro headline the cast of At Midnight. Boneta stars as Alejandro, a junior hotel manager, and Barbaro stars as Sophie Wilder, an up-and-coming actor. Rock of Ages (2012) actor Boneta was recently seen as the groom, Adan Castillo, in the HBO Max original Father of the Bride. Barbaro shot to fame from her role as “Phoenix” in Top Gun: Maverick and is set to appear next in the Arnold Schwarzenegger series FUBAR.

As for the rest of the cast, At Midnight also stars another Father of the Bride alum, Casey Thomas Brown (The Kominsky Method), as well as Catherine Cohen (Search Party), Fernando Carsa (Acapulco), Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls), Maya Zapata (Selena's Secret), and Anders Holm (Inventing Anna), among others.

Brown stars as Chris, Sophie’s friend and talent manager; Cohen as Rachel, Sophie’s best friend; Carsa as Tachi, the hotel’s bartender and Alejandro’s best friend; Holm as Adam, Sophie’s co-star, and boyfriend; Cummings as Margot, Hollywood’s famous agent to Sophie and Adam, and Zapata as Aurelia, Alejandro’s boss and hotel manager.

Related:Peyton Reed's 'Down with Love' Celebrates and Criticizes the Rom-Com

Who's Making At Midnight?

Image via Paramount+

At Midnight is based on an original story by Giovanni Porta, and directed by Jonah Feingold, who also pens the screenplay along with Maria Hinojos. Feingold is a writer and director from New York City who made the short film Letters to Manhattan (A Whole Foods Love Story) and debuted as a feature film director with Dating & New York in 2021. Hinojos is a Mexican screenwriter who earlier wrote for the 2021 film, No, Porque me enamoro and Cindy la Regia.

The rom-com is executive produced by Michel Franco, Gemma Levinson, and Cory Crespo, with Fred Berger, David Bernon, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Josh Glick as producers. Diego Boneta also serves as one of the producers under his production company, Three Amigos, with Porta, Hinojos, and Natalia Boneta serving as co-producers on the project.

What Is the Story of At Midnight?

As we learn from the trailer, At Midnight is a cute romantic comedy featuring two protagonists from vastly different backgrounds (a little like Forgetting Sarah Marshall but with a very different tone). The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

At Midnight is a romantic comedy about two people who have made the "safe" choice not to fall in love.

Sophie Wilder is a rising star and is shooting for her film Super Society 3 in an exotic filming location in Mexico with her boyfriend and co-star Adam. One day on the set, she catches Adam cheating on her with a crew member. Now all her plans and hopes of getting her own spin-off movie look like a fading dream. Reeling from heartbreak and disappointment, she finds comfort in the hotel’s junior manager, Alejandro, and the two become close. The ambitious young man is on his path to his career goal and wants to open a boutique hotel of his own and things seem to be falling into place. But this new damsel in distress situation throws him off course. Despite their worlds being poles apart, they click instantly and share a strange chemistry. And although they know the realities of their own lives, they continue to hang out, deciding not to fall in love and just enjoy each other’s company, meeting (as the title says) at midnight. Find out what happens to this budding relationship and if the movie has a happy ending or ends on a bittersweet note.