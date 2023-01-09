Today, we got exciting news about future titles thanks to Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation, which highlighted releases that we can expect to see on the streaming platform, especially in the first semester of 2023. One of these titles was At Midnight, an original movie that will debut in just about a month from now. The romcom centers around a hotel manager and a movie star who start forming a connection when they meet in Mexico as the clock strikes twelve.

The trailer for reveals Monica Barbaro's (Top Gun: Maverick) Sophie rocking a Captain Marvel-like outfit while she films the third entry in a superhero film franchise. All she hopes for is a spin-off that could catapult her acting career, but her world gets turned upside down when she sees her five-year relationship with her boyfriend (and co-star!) crumble right before her eyes.

At Midnight Pairs A Bad Break-up With Mexico's Beautiful Scenery

Forced to keep working with her costar and now-ex while going through a bad break-up, Sophie decides to make the best of Mexico while on location and starts hanging out with Alejandro (Diego Boneta), the junior manager of the hotel she’s staying at. After a unique first encounter, their relationship starts to evolve and you can feel their chemistry through the screen – the problem is, both are fully aware that they’re from different worlds, and that she’ll go far away once filming of “Super Society 3” is done.

Valentine's Celebration This Year is Paramount (Get It?)

At Midnight is directed by Jonah Feingold, who previously helmed another romcom, Dating & New York. Feingold also co-wrote the script with Maria Hinojos (Mala Fortuna) and Giovanni M. Porta, who makes his feature film screenwriting debut. Aside from Barbaro and Boneta, the cast also features Casey Thomas Brown (Father Of The Bride), Catherine Cohen, Fernando Carsa (Acapulco), Whitney Cummings (Two Broke Girls), and Maya Zapata (Selena’s Secret).

In order to keep the romance feel going, Paramount+ also announced that At Midnight will be part of a month-long Valentine’s Day collection of movies and series that celebrate love all around and across the years, with titles like The Lost City, Grease, Almost Famous, The In-Between and others made available for subscribers.

Paramount+ premieres At Midnight on February 10. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: