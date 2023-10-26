As scary as the violent thrills of Halloween season can be, the harrowing reality of man-made horrors are on another dimension. It is one such horror — specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE) — that haunts the characters in At the Gates, a new thriller starring Noah Wyle hitting theaters this November. Ahead of the release, Collider is excited to share today an exclusive sneak peek at the film, which shows the cast facing their terrifying new reality.

The clip features Peter (Wyle), a man who must tell his housekeeper Anna (Vanessa Benavente) and her son (Ezekiel Pacheco) that ICE has come around looking for them, with a dossier proving that the two immigrated to the US illegally. Peter tells them that he pretended not to know their whereabouts, and advises them to remain hiding in his house until it all blows over. The clip also stars Miranda Otto as Peter's wife, and Sadie Anne Stanley as his daughter.

The film marks Wyle's first film project since 2017. The actor is known for his extensive television work, most famously the long-running medical drama ER, on which he appeared for 11 seasons, and several guest arcs. More recently, Wyle starred in the sci-fi television movies The Librarian, and its follow-up series The Librarians, limited series The Red Line, and Leverage: Redemption.

The Creative Team Behind 'At the Gates'

Image via Picturehouse

At the Gates comes from the mind of writer-director Augustus Meleo Bernstein, who also serves as producer alongside Jhanvi Motla and Paulo Torres. The film, a joint Beacon Pictures and Five Towers production distributed by Picturehouse, is executive produced by Armyan Bernstein, Colleen Camp, and Bob Berney.

At the Gates hits select theaters in LA on November 3, and select theaters in New York on November 10. Check out the clip and the official synopsis below: