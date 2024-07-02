The Big Picture At the Sea director Kornel Mundruczó adds Rainn Wilson, Jenny Slate, Daniel Levy, Brett Goldstein, and Chloe East to the cast.

The drama film follows Amy Adams' character Laura, a woman returning to society after rehab, and explores themes of loss and self-discovery.

The addition of comedic actors may signal a more complex tone in Mundruczó's upcoming film, which is yet to reveal a release date.

As the next film from Pieces of a Woman director Kornel Mundruczó prepares to set sail, Deadline just made it clear that the project is not quite done rounding out its cast. Mundruczó’s upcoming drama At the Sea just boarded five star-studded passengers, welcoming acclaimed actors Rainn Wilson, Jenny Slate, Daniel Levy, Brett Goldstein, and Chloe East.

Given that Mundruczó’s next venture is reported to be a drama, the comedic reputations amongst its latest additions is certainly something to note. Wilson is best known for his iconic role as Dwight Schrute in the classic American sitcom The Office, while Daniel Levy and Brett Goldstein are most recognized for their work in heartwarming sitcoms Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso respectively. Slate is likewise famed for her career as a stand-up comedian, with East perhaps tonally tempering her companions through her work on Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans.

At the Sea was confirmed to find its lead in Amy Adams last April, with The Last of Us’s Murray Bartlett hopping aboard as her co-star in June. Kata Wéber, a Hungarian playwright and screenwriter who penned the script for Pieces of a Woman, will once again reunite with Mundruczó to write the At the Sea screenplay. The film has reportedly already begun shooting at a location outside of Boston, but it is not yet known exactly how much of the project’s production has been completed — or how close it is to a confirmed release date.

What Is ‘At the Sea’ About?

Specific details of At the Sea’s narrative are still mostly under wraps at this point in development. But sources say that Mundruczó’s drama will follow Adams as a woman named Laura who, freshly out of a stint in rehabilitation, must reintroduce herself to the outside world. When Laura reunites with her family at their coastal vacation home, she reflects on the loss of her previous career as well as the person she must become in order to begin the rest of her life.

While Mundruczó’s previous films are widely known for their melodrama, his recent casting of a slew of comedy stars may speak to a more complicated tone in At the Sea. As Mundruczó and Wéber potentially explore other creative avenues through their latest additions, time will tell how Wilson, Slate, Levy, Goldstein, and East will enrich this story of loss and attempting to move on.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Mundruczó’s At the Sea and any other star-quality casting announcements.