Atari VCS Launch Details Include Price, Partnership With Streaming Media Platform Plex

In a press release earlier today, iconic gaming company Atari announced that they are teaming up with Plex as their featured streaming media platform on the upcoming PC / console hybrid gaming / entertainment system, Atari VCS. When it launches this November, presumably alongside heavy hitters Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the inclusion of Plex “will allow owners to stream their personal collections of films, television shows, photos, and music, as well as enjoy thousands of free on-demand movies and shows from content providers Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Crackle, Lionsgate, MGM, and more.”

Maybe I’ve been under a rock for the last few years as news of the Atari VCS has slowly been trickling out, but this new announcement has my attention. Not the addition of Plex, so much, but the dollars and tech side of the press release. I’m curious to see who’s going to go all-in on Atari all these years later, especially since their actual “All-In” bundle weighs in at a pricey $399 with both the classic joystick and a modern controller included. That’s certainly in line with other modern console systems, but can the same be said for their game title library? Time will tell. More on the Plex partnership, pricing details, and more follow below:

Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices, said the following about the companies’ partnership:

“We set out from the start to make the Atari VCS a home entertainment gateway by offering the versatility of a fully-featured mini-multimedia-PC, with a focus on classic and new games, and extensive streaming capabilities. Plex is the clear market leader when it comes to easily hosting and accessing a diversity of content from movies, to TV to Tidal music and more, which makes them an exciting partner for the Atari VCS at launch and beyond.”

Plex will come as a free app install on the Atari VCS. And if you’re not one of the service’s 20+ million registered users, you’ll be able to make a free account for access to the platform’s many base features. More pricing details can be found at: https://www.plex.tv.

And speaking of price, Atari is the first gaming company to come out early with a pricing structure for their upcoming console:

Launching November 2020, the Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available for pre-order at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com in North America. The Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx Base system retails for just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS 800 “All-In” system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Atari VCS Modern Controller (available separately for $59.99 USD each) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA.

Tech specs on the upcoming PC / console hybrid include: