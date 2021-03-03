Plus, the actress talks about who in her family helped her study up on all that Marvel canon.

WandaVision is almost all anyone's been talking about (... all along?) lately, and in addition to a series that's thoughtfully addressed issues of grief, loss, and love all wrapped up in the conceit of sitcoms — and led by the talents of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany — there's one name that might actually be on everyone's lips, or just in everyone's heads. In the wake of the show's most recent episode, "Previously On," it was revealed that the person orchestrating of some of Westview's mysterious antics had been none other than the witch Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. Of course, Agatha needed her own theme song to reveal herself, but Hahn never expected "Agatha All Along" to fly to the top of the charts on iTunes.

"[I] don't understand it," Hahn said, shaking her head during an interview on Tuesday night's Late Night with Seth Meyers. But just as quickly, she emphasized how tickled she was by the overwhelmingly positive response to her character's musical intro. She noted, "It's amazing. I don't have social media, so the whole thing was filtered down," and continued, "The whole thing is so bonkers right now."

Hahn also made a point to give some love to the team behind some of WandaVision's music, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who crafted the different theme songs that would each tonally fit the shifting decades of the series. (The show's score was composed by Christophe Beck.) Hahn added, "But also... [it's] a testament to the Lopezes, who just wrote that, like, crazy-awesome-delicious 47 seconds — the whole thing is bonkers."

From the beginning, Hahn said that WandaVision always seemed like a perfect fit for her own sensibilities, but she definitely had to parse through a lot of information, especially when the series had apparently been planned out from the beginning. "You open the door to this conference room, and they had all over the walls basically the entire story, the entire series laid out. And they had to walk me through it a couple of times because I was a little bit of a newbie to this world. They're very patient. When I got to hear I was playing a powerful witch? I was so thrilled. [...] I think the metaphor of a powerful, complicated, mysterious, terrifying woman is right up my alley, for sure."

When it came to diving into canon lore in order to research her WandaVision role, Hahn admitted that her own children helped her get caught up to speed: "I was able to do a deep dive on Agatha Harkness, but I definitely needed a little bit of help with the Avengers and going backward. My son especially was a huge, huge help."

WandaVision Episodes 1 through 8 are now available to stream on Disney+. The WandaVision finale arrives on Friday, March 5. Check out the full Late Night interview with Hahn below:

