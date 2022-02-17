Donald Glover’s hit FX series Atlanta is coming to an end after its fourth season. The news was announced by FX boss John Landgraf, who said that “the fourth and final season [of Atlanta] is slated to debut in the same manner this fall.” We’ve known for a while that the show's third and fourth seasons shot back to back, but so far, we had only been given a release date for the third season. So, while Landgraf gave the sad news the show’s coming to an end, at least we know Season 4 of Atlanta is coming sooner rather than later.

Landgraf also added that “the new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.” That’s pretty on point, since Glover took us on a wild trip through the show's first two seasons. The story follows college dropout and music manager Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover), rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and their crew Van (Zazie Beetz) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) as they navigate the rap scene in Atlanta. Season three is expected to take the crew to Europe, as Paper Boi tries to become more than a one-hit success.

While we still don’t know any details about Atlanta’s Season 3 plot, Beetz did share some words with Collider while promoting her Netflix film The Harder They Fall, saying:

"I'd say season 3 is a really, really fun and great 'punchy' welcome back. I'm really excited for people to see it. I was really excited shooting it and had a lot of fun making these two seasons. Most of it is in the can so it's done, it's going to be aired at some point. It's no longer this nebulous cloud."

RELATED:‌ SXSW 2022 Film Festival Lineup Announced, Included World Premieres of ‘Atlanta’ Season 3, New Film by Richard LinklaterSeason 1 of Atlanta was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, both for Glover. The series has won five Emmys out of twenty-two nominations. Season 2 of Atlanta aired back in 2018, so while it’s sad to see the series come to an end, it’s great that we will have two seasons in less than a year to compensate for the long hiatus.

Besides creating and starring in Atlanta, Glover also acts as executive producer. Other executive producers include Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions produces.

Season 3 of Atlanta will premiere on FX on March 24. Season 4 is now set to debut sometime this fall.

