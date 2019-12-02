‘Parasite’ Wins Big with the Atlanta Film Critics Circle

The Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a member) has announced its winners for 2019, and the top prize went to Bong Joon-ho’s scathing satire Parasite. AFCC co-founder and Atlanta Journal-Constitution critic Felicia Feaster, calls Parasite “a lacerating take on the incredibly topical 21st century issue of income inequality that bubbles up a very nasty vein of dark comedy.” The film also won Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best International Film.
Among the acting winners, Adam Driver took Best Actor for Marriage Story in what looks to be an incredibly competitive year in the category. Other acting winners include Rene Zellweger for Judy, Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Laura Dern for Marriage Story.
Overall, I’m really happy with our group’s selection this year. While there are a few categories where I would have gone in a different direction (particularly Lupita Nyong’o for Best Actress for Us), I think this is a solid representation of some of the year’s best films, and I’m glad the studios were able to work with us to get their movies in front our esteemed critics.
- Parasite
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- 1917
- Little Women
- Uncut Gems
- Knives Out
- Pain and Glory
- Apollo 11
Best Lead Actor: Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Best Lead Actress: Renee Zellweger in Judy
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Best Ensemble: The Irishman
Best Director: Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Best Screenplay: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Woo for Parasite
Best Documentar: Apollo 11
Best International Film: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Animated Film: Toy Story 4
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917
Best Original Score: Thomas Newman for 1917
Best Breakthrough Performance: Kelvin Harrison Jr. for Luce and Waves
Best First Feature Film: Olivia Wilde for Booksmart
About the AFCC:
Co-founded by longtime Atlanta film critics Felicia Feaster and Michael Clark, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle is an attempt to fill a void in the local film community and in the representation of Atlanta’s media on the national stage.
Composed of a dynamic mix of Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, the AFCC’s mission is to establish a national presence for a film critics group in Atlanta and to foster a vibrant film culture in Atlanta, already home to an exploding film industry production presence.
Founding members (critics living in and/or currently writing for global, national, regional and/or Atlanta metro area outlets) of AFCC vote in early December for the group’s annual awards.