‘Parasite’ Wins Big with the Atlanta Film Critics Circle

The Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a member) has announced its winners for 2019, and the top prize went to Bong Joon-ho’s scathing satire Parasite. AFCC co-founder and Atlanta Journal-Constitution critic Felicia Feaster, calls Parasite “a lacerating take on the incredibly topical 21st century issue of income inequality that bubbles up a very nasty vein of dark comedy.” The film also won Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best International Film.

Among the acting winners, Adam Driver took Best Actor for Marriage Story in what looks to be an incredibly competitive year in the category. Other acting winners include Rene Zellweger for Judy, Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Overall, I’m really happy with our group’s selection this year. While there are a few categories where I would have gone in a different direction (particularly Lupita Nyong’o for Best Actress for Us), I think this is a solid representation of some of the year’s best films, and I’m glad the studios were able to work with us to get their movies in front our esteemed critics.

Top 10 Films

Parasite

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

1917

Little Women

Uncut Gems

Knives Out

Pain and Glory

Apollo 11

Best Lead Actor: Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Best Lead Actress: Renee Zellweger in Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Best Ensemble: The Irishman

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Best Screenplay: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Woo for Parasite

Best Documentar: Apollo 11

Best International Film: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Animated Film: Toy Story 4

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917

Best Original Score: Thomas Newman for 1917

Best Breakthrough Performance: Kelvin Harrison Jr. for Luce and Waves

Best First Feature Film: Olivia Wilde for Booksmart

