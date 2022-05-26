On the eve of the Season 3 premiere of Atlanta, show creatore and star Donald Glover released an interview… with himself. Asking himself why he doesn't like interviews, he answers that “the questions are usually the same.” He wanted to change it up, so he did. What follows is a deep self-interrogation that reads as therapy. This sort of disregard for the status quo, along with the fracturing of his own identity, ended up being a perfect precursor for Atlanta’s third season. After a four-year hiatus, the seminal series returned in a strange fashion, potentially alienating some fans along the way. Its main cast appeared in barely half of the ten episodes, with the rest devoted to standalone stories about reparations, cancel culture, affirmative action, and other heady concepts.

This season represented a major identity crisis for the show, in both structure and content. As viewers ask questions like, What is this show about anymore? Who are these people? What happened to the story?, the now expanded cast of characters asks themselves, in different ways from episode to episode, Who am I really? What boxes do I fit into? Is my entire life a lie? To be fair, the show has always been known for its relatively self-contained episodes, and its characters are often questioning many aspects of their lives, but this season takes it to a whole new extreme. Part of this alienating effect comes from the new location; Atlanta has turned into Atlanta: European Tour. Far from home, in a strange world full of people looking to get a piece of up-and-coming rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) and his entourage of Earn, Darius, and Van (Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beets respectively), the main cast has never been more out of place or isolated than they are now.

This is especially true for Paper Boi, now the closest thing to Atlanta’s central protagonist. In exchange for fame and wealth, he has slipped into a world of artificiality. He questions whether his friends actually care about him, or just the financial security he brings them. He is unable to relate to his clout-thirsty teenage “fans,” who might want to kill him as badly as they want to take a picture with him. Worst of all, he no longer considers himself a rapper due to prolonged writer’s block. Unsure of who he is or what he stands for, he spends much of the season alone, wandering about in a foreign land buying designer clothes he doesn’t even like, tripping on drugs he shouldn’t try. But every time he is on the verge of discovering an uncomfortable truth about himself, the narrative is whisked away to a completely unrelated story in the following episode. The season arc mirrors his own aimlessness.

As Paper Boi tries on new hats, the show at large tries on new perspectives. This is clear from the first scene of the season, jarringly set not in Europe (as was heavily advertised), but back in Georgia, with a white man and a Black man on a late-night boat ride. The white man, in telling a horror story, explains his belief that both Black and white people are cursed in different ways; Black people have dealt with trauma and injustice, but white people are cursed by their myth of superiority and their constant need to uphold their own “whiteness.” The show, known for its unique depiction of the Black experience in America, therefore foreshadows that it is now also about the white experience in America, and also the Black and white experiences in Europe. All at once. In the same amount of time.

Naturally, this creates a sense of narrative instability. There is no point in the season with more than two consecutive episodes involving the main cast. But the standalone episodes, despite varying wildly in tone and story, are thematically linked. A foster couple is too blinded by their sense of white saviordom to realize they are underfeeding and depriving their six Black adopted children of basic enjoyment. A nice white man discovers he is the distant descendant of slave-owners, and questions what right he has to be aggrieved as reparations takes away all of his fortune. An affluent Manhattan couple is forced to view their son’s Caribbean nanny as a person after attending her funeral, and a biracial boy toggles back and forth between his two personas, struggling to feel fully comfortable in either. These fables typically end with more questions than answers, and that is surely by design; our identities are always more fluid, more ambiguous than we are conditioned to believe.

Maybe Atlanta itself has always also been more fluid, more ambiguous than we have been conditioned to believe. Maybe it was never really about Earn, Paper Boi, and company, and always had a bigger endgame in mind. The characters have often gone on journeys where they take on a role as a witness to the quirkiness of white people. It is only now that we have completely left their perspective, fully melting narrative boundaries to expose a web of interconnected confusion across races and continents. It's almost as if the show tripped with Paper Boi and killed its own ego, and in the process, its specificity.

This broadening has the obvious effect of sidelining some major characters. Darius's ego died a long time ago, so his need to find deeper truths is less pressing. Earn, who started off the show as the focal point, is dealing with his typical stress as an overworked manager, but he is largely in the background. Other than Paper Boi, it is Van who is arguably the season's most important character, and exemplifies its themes more than anybody else. She leaves her baby behind and tags along with the crew for unknown reasons. Earn tries to get her to open up, but she is aloof, not her usual stable self. Just like most of the main crew does in the season as a whole, she disappears from the central storyline for episodes at a time. We are worried about her, and we are worried about where the show as a whole is heading; it sometimes feels as though she, and our main cast, will never return to the screen. When we finally do get back to her in the Season 3 finale, she is unrecognizable.

In Paris, Van has created a new identity. Her name is now Tarrare. She speaks in a heavy French accent, beats people up with baguettes, has kinky blackmail sex with Alexander Skarsgard, and works at a restaurant that serves fried human hands. All bizarre, all random, all deflecting from what is really going on. With time running out on the season, it is the mention of her daughter which snaps her — and the storyline — back to reality. She immediately drops the accent and vocalizes what needed to be said for many reasons: “I don’t know who I am.” Thrust into a world where nobody knows her and nobody understands her history, she is so overwhelmed with all the possibilities of whom she could be, and who she could have been, that she tries to do it all at once. Eventually, she remembers that she has responsibilities, a central purpose for existing that she has to return to in the end. And then the season ends.

Glover, along with his talented team of writers, wants to do it all and speak for all, all at once. The season features a dizzying array of perspectives and personalities, all searching for some sort of greater understanding of their lives, just as Glover tries to figure out Atlanta’s place as a television series. But eventually, you have to choose a lane. And as the "main" characters leave Europe and head back to Atlanta for the fourth and final season, due to air later this year, it is worth wondering if the soul-searching is over and if there will be any greater clarity as to what they, and the show as a whole, are really about.

