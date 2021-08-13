After over three years of waiting, 'Atlanta' will be back soon.

Over three years have passed since the Season 2 finale of FX’s Atlanta, but after a considerable wait, the series will be coming back for its third season in early 2022.

FX president John Landgraf gave the update about the Emmy-winning Donald Glover series today, and even though we haven’t seen Season 3 yet, all scripts for Season 4 have been written, and production is currently back in Atlanta, after the series filmed in Europe for the third season.

Landgraf also said that Atlanta Season 3 is “listed as one of the things that will be coming back in the first half of 2022 so that, that is our anticipation and I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date, certainly for three, maybe for both cycles relatively soon.” As for what Landgraf said in terms of when we can expect an actual release date? “I would guess within a couple months.”

RELATED: Donald Glover Posts ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Set Pic, Confirms Filming Has Started

Landgraf also said about Season 3:

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season Three, yet it has finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually. It’s in post production, but it is a lengthy post production process on that, and part of the reason it’s lengthy is because they’re actually in production right now in Season Four in Atlanta.”

Landgraf also mentioned that “I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons," while adding that part of the reason why a release date for Season 3 hasn’t locked yet is because of the show’s current production on Season 4:

“So, to be honest with you, the reason I can’t quite lock it down for us, that it really is driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability and the length of posts, both for Season Three, while they’re in process of producing Season Four.”

But after years of waiting for Season 3, a few more months is an exciting prospect, especially since Season 4 is also in the works. While according to Landgraf, we’ll know soon when to expect the new episodes, Atlanta will return for Season 3 on FX in early 2022.

KEEP READING: Zazie Beetz on ‘Invincible’, ‘Atlanta’ Season 3, and Working with Brad Pitt on David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’

Share Share Tweet Email

The 5 Scariest 'Courage, the Cowardly Dog' Episodes & What They Taught Kids About Real Life 'Courage, the Cowardly Dog' was strange—and scary—enough to remain in the social consciousness of millennials who grew up watching the show.

Read Next