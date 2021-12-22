At long last, we are finally heading back to Atlanta. The FX series created by and starring Donald Glover will be back after three long years for its third season, set to premiere on March 24th. Episodes from the ten-episode season will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after each airs. To add to the joy, the premiere will consist of two episodes, and FX will be previewing a trailer on ESPN and ABC’s lineup of NBA games on Christmas Day.

Over its two-season run, Atlanta has earned five Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, a Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP, and Critics’ Choice Awards. The second season, Atlanta: Robbin Season, earned a whopping 14 Emmy nominations in 2018. As one would think, FX must be ecstatic to have this fan and critic favorite show back. In a recent statement about the unveiling of Season 3, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said, “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Starring in the comedic drama series alongside Glover are LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Zazie Beetz (The Harder They Fall). Produced by FX Productions, the show is executive produced by Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle.

Longtime fans of this comedically genius show that follows the grind, successes, and failures of this group will be counting down the days until the Season 3 premiere. Atlanta Season 3 premieres on March 24, with episodes coming to FX the next day. The first two seasons of Atlanta are available on FX now.

Here is the official synopsis for Atlanta Season 3:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

