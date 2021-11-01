Donald Glover served up quite the Halloween treat for us last night, tweeting a cryptic teaser for the hotly anticipated third season of Atlanta. In a seasonally appropriate, spooky twist, the fifty-eight-second long trailer was posted on the website "Gilga.com," only accessible from 8PM to 3AM local time.

The teaser is a spooky melange of landscape and interior shots covering different sections of Atlanta, from the dark streets to images of ruinous mansions. Sun Ra's "It's After the End of the World" provides the score, with the vocalist's eerily ethereal chanting ramping up the general creep factor.

The trailer's final image, a slow zoom into Brian Tyree Henry's Paper Boi adorned with gold chains and a shirt which reads "FAKE" in bold yellow typeface, is perhaps the most striking. Is it time for his ascent? It ends with the tease of a 2022 release, which fans will hope to come sooner rather than later, no doubt.

All in all, it's shaping up to be a great year for Brian Tyree Henry. After shifting into blockbuster fare with Godzilla vs. Kong and Eternals, it looks as though Paper Boi will be front-and-center in the new season. And it's unlikely anyone will complain, given his excellent performance in the show thus far, bagging him an Emmy nomination in 2018.

Atlanta premiered in 2016 on FX and centers on college dropout Earnest "Earn" Marks, played by Glover, who also created the series. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, with a plethora of guest stars appearing since the first season. Season four is already in production. If you don't want to wait until the wee hours to watch the teaser, you can watch it here.

