FX unveiled today the official trailer for Season 3 of its critically acclaimed comedy series Atlanta. A few months back, teaser trailers had already revealed a European setting for the series but didn’t give much away in terms of story. Now, we can see that Atlanta is coming back from its four-year hiatus on top of its wacky train.

The trailer reveals that after exploring the title city like no one before them, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) will witness the weird humans from Europe as they go on tour across the pond. And apparently they are checking off all the mandatory Eurotrip boxes, including waking up next to strangers, visiting the Red District, and getting lost in translation.

Also revealed by the trailer is some footage that, in true Atlanta style, really need some context to be understood – and maybe not even after we watch the episodes it’ll make sense — like a random peacock in a club, a weird religious ceremony, a guy in a Pope costume pushing a bike, and somebody dressed as a leopard making a toast. Just to name a few, of course.

Even though we are barely warming up to enter the Atlanta world again, it’s sad to remember it’s almost time to say goodbye as well: the series has already been renewed for its fourth and final season. In a recent interview, series creator Donald Glover (Community) stated that “death is natural”, and that he thinks “it ends perfectly”. Not mentioned by Glover is the fact that Atlanta made superstars out of its main cast, meaning that synchronizing everyone’s schedules to keep going forward may be a bit of a nightmare.

Atlanta premiered on FX in 2016 and immediately rose to prominence due to its quirky humor and ambitious storytelling. It has been nominated at countless awards and won five Emmys, one of which made Glover the first-ever Black man to win for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series. Season 4 is slated to premiere in late 2022.

FX premieres Season 3 of Atlanta on March 24.

It's getting pretty intense. Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

