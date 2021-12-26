FX has released a new trailer for Atlanta Season 3 that shows us a bit of what the long-awaited upcoming season will have in store for audiences. The trailer begins with showing with protagonist Earnest 'Earn' Marks, who is played by Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story), and his group showing up at a woman's house, saying they're looking for Will for a party, and being confused by her response.

We then see several clips that feature Earnest, Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Van, who is played by Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker). The trailer ends with a scene of Paper Boi asking Earn if he has to get naked for something he seems to have been invited to, with Earn replying that he doesn't think nudity is required.

Atlanta is a comedy-drama TV series that focuses on Earn. He finds out that his cousin Alfred is the rapper Paper Boi, and sets out to manage his career. The second season ended in May 2018 when Alfred saw Earn transplant a gun he had forgotten to Clark Country, and commended him for the move. The series has been on a three-year hiatus, with season three originally set to return in January 2021, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time Glover and the group involved were able to write scripts for both the third and fourth seasons, which were filmed back to back. While we haven't been given many details about the story for the upcoming season, Glover has said in a tweet that seasons three and four "are going to be some of the best television ever made."

Season three of Atlanta will be released on March 24, 2022, and will be available on FX and Hulu. Alongside Glover, Henry, and Beetz is LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah). The series is executive produced by Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle. Check out the new trailer below:

Here is the official synopsis for Atlanta Season 3:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

