FX has set forth another teaser for the upcoming third season of Atlanta, which sees the crew struggling to adapt to some obscure European products. A release date of March 24 was previously announced, following four years in the footsteps of the second season. This long delay won't be for nothing, however, because a fourth season will hopefully soon follow this one — as both were filmed back-to-back.

The teaser, titled "Shillin," doesn't really make clear what "shillin'" is, but it's clear that Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Van (Zazie Beetz), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) are just as confused. Yogurt, air freshener, and a cleaning spray are just some of the products that confound the series' lead stars in this European setting. This is undoubtedly a hint at what's to come in the season, as the four leave the country for one of Paper Boi's international tours. The European mix of Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" only further underscores the vast differences these Atlanta residents will need to face.

Aside from the new setting, not much is known about Atlanta season 3. Beetz did share some words with Collider while promoting her Netflix film The Harder They Fall, saying the following:

"I'd say season 3 is a really, really fun and great 'punchy' welcome back. I'm really excited for people to see it. I was really excited shooting it and had a lot of fun making these two seasons. Most of it is in the can so it's done, it's going to be aired at some point. It's no longer this nebulous cloud."

A "punchy welcome back" is enticing for Atlanta fans, as Glover's show has certainly not withheld punches in its first two seasons. The show walks a strong line between emotion and harsh, dry humor very well, making Earn and his friends simultaneously sympathetic and pathetic throughout the loose narrative. Glover, the writers, and directors have all also taken several creative swings in episodes, with Season 2's "Teddy Perkins" being one of the more bizarre and enticing entries of television in the last few years.

Atlanta has also served as a strong launching pad for all four of the main stars, with each giving solid turns in studio fare and Academy Award films alike. Both Beetz and Tyree Henry appeared in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix, with the latter also portraying Phastos in Marvel's Eternals. Stanfield was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah. As for Glover, he's recently alluded to closing out his musical career, where he's known as Childish Gambino.

Atlanta Season 3 will premiere on FX on March 24th. Episodes will land on FX on Hulu the next day. Check out the Shillin' teaser below:

