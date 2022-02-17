Atlanta changed the way many saw Donald Glover as a creative. The FX hit has won Glover Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his work and brought us incredible performances from actors like Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. But at the Television Critics Association winter press tour section on FX's shows, it was revealed that the Season 4 of Atlanta will be its last and will premiere this fall.

Glover, who plays Earnest "Earn" Marks, also created the show and brought us iconic characters like Henry's Paper Boi, Beetz' Van, as well as LaKeith Stanfield's Darius. In both Season 1 and Season 2, we got a look into this crew and their dynamic while Season 3 is set to take us to Europe with Paper Boi. But now, we will have back-to-back seasons of Atlanta, ending the series with Season 4. During the announcement, Glover talked about the series ending and what it meant to say goodbye to the show.

“Death is natural,” Glover said. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.” He isn't completely done with the idea though. Glover went on to talk about how he'd revisit the series if it felt right. “If there’s a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special,” he joked. “It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

Beetz talked a bit about Van and the show ending but echoed Glover's sentiment on ending the show on a high note. “I was a little emotional,” Beetz said, “but I agree with Donald that we’re ending on what feels like a peak and not letting it peter out. I think the best thing is knowing when to end it, and knowing when to move on with things. We are all doing other things. But we did all joke and talk about, wouldn’t it be funny if 15 years, when we have grandchildren, to come back. But I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could really lean into the relationships, knowing this was my last chance to play Van. Van changed my life and I loved her.”

Henry also had wonderful things to say about the series, talking about how Atlanta had “played such a huge role in all our lives, being able to play these characters changed our lives in such dramatic and drastic and beautiful ways. We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us. I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time. ‘Atlanta’ feels like an institution. You go to high school for four years, you go to college for four years, this was our own graduation of going somewhere bigger. I am so deeply connected to these people. That was the greatest gift of doing this show. If we decide to come back together when we’re 65, with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”

We still have one more season of the hit show and getting to go back to these characters one last time is special. Luckily, the cast clearly knows that as well and we can't wait to see what's in store for season 4.

