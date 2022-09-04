The final season of the Emmy-winning show will be back on the titular stomping grounds of Atlanta following the wild third season that was based in Europe. The FX comedy-drama received an early fourth season renewal all the way back in August 2019 before Season 3 was due to start filming. However, a four-year wait between Seasons 2 and 3 resulted from the pandemic and led to the back-to-back filming of Seasons 3 and 4 during August 2021. Subsequently, these two final seasons have filled the FX schedule twice this year with Season 3 airing from March to May. Now, the fourth season is finally upon us for the last run from September to November.

The fourth season will bring back the main four cast members, Donald Glover (Community) as Earn Marks, Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Van Keefer, and LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You) as Darius, together one final time. The talented ensemble has starred in several notable roles in their own respective projects during the six-year course of the show. It presents a bittersweet assurance that despite the fact the cast will be leaving behind these iconic characters, we will surely continue to see them onscreen in future films or TV shows after the brilliance that Atlanta has carried.

Before we bid farewell to this eccentric group and accomplished series, here's everything we know so far on the anticipated fourth season of Atlanta.

Image via FX

Related:Zazie Beetz on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Why She Loved Making Her First Western, and ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 and 4

When and Where is Atlanta Season 4 Coming Out?

The final season begins airing on FX on September 15 at 10 pm ET/PT, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day after it airs. The season will have a special premiere of the first two episodes airing back to back. The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly release schedule, coming out every Thursday on FX and streaming on Hulu on subsequent Fridays.

Watch the Atlanta Season 4 Trailer

The first teaser trailer was released by FX on July 22, 2022. The surreal setting shows the core four all meeting up before revealing the final season would be expected in September. The official trailer followed on August 2 showing more of the group back in Atlanta. With Earn and Paper Boi's success that led them to Europe in the previous season, they appear to be settling back into the US and continuing their business with music. Earn is also seen spending more time with Van and their daughter, Lottie. Meanwhile, Darius has some strange encounters with a few white women. Overall, the trailer promises one final run of the group's dynamic and antics in the show's signature unpredictable manner.

Atlanta Season 4 Episode Guide

Episode 1: “The Most Atlanta” - September 15, 2022

Episode 2: “The Homeliest Little Horse” - September 15, 2022

Episode 3: "Born to Die" - September 22, 2022

Episode 4: "Light SkinnedEd" - September 29, 2022

Episode 5: “TBA” - October 6, 2022

Episode 6: “TBA” - October 13, 2022

Episode 7: “TBA” - October 20, 2022

Episode 8: “TBA” - October 27, 2022

Episode 9: “TBA” - November 3, 2022

Episode 10: “TBA” - November 10, 2022

Watch on HuluRelated:'Atlanta' Season 3 Was an Identity Crisis, and That's on Purpose

What Is Atlanta Season 4 About?

Image via FX

Similar to the previous season, most of the trailers are cryptic or vague in regard to what the season will directly be about. In contrast to the wild European shenanigans that unfolded for the group during Season 3, the fourth season promises a return to the basics with the setting in the US. The series director and executive producer, Hiro Murai, teased the following earlier this year:

“Season four, we’re back in Atlanta again, and it was kind of a homecoming season, and it was really lovely. We got to say goodbye properly to the city and the show, I think it’ll feel a little nostalgic too because I don’t think you’ve seen Atlanta during the summer since season one. It’s kind of like the greatest hits season.”

Donald Glover also added onto the nostalgic idea of Season 4 and that despite the somber note of the series' end, the cast and crew still focused on the comedy and fun.

“[The idea was to] Have more fun. Once you go through that cycle, you realize, oh, we did Season 4 like Season 1, which was, act like you’re going to get canceled!”

The official synopses for the first two episodes were released as follows:

"The Most Atlanta" is described as "Woooh chile, Atl is the GHETTO these days. I'm thinking about moving to Miami where it's safe. Leave all my exes on read."

"The Homeliest Little Horse" is described as "We got grown men out here being this petty. Y'all really need therapy. I don't cuz I already know what's wrong with me."

Is Atlanta Season 4 the Final Season?

Image via FX

Yes, it was sadly confirmed back in February 2022 that the hit show would conclude with its fourth season. Back in February 2022, lead star and series creator Donald Glover talked about what it means to say goodbye to the show saying:

“Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

Glover will move on to another highly anticipated TV series which will be the Prime Video adaption of the spy film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Glover will star alongside Maya Erskine (Pen15), who replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who was previously attached. He is also currently developing another show with Amazon under the working title of "Hive". It's reportedly focused on a powerful pop star akin to Beyoncé and is being co-written by his brother, Stephen Glover, and former President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia Obama. Despite Atlanta's conclusion, we can expect the show to hopefully end on a high note and look forward to Glover's next endeavors.