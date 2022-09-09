Over the course of its three seasons, Atlanta has been defined by its malleability, whether through exploring the Atlanta hip-hop scene in Season 1, the unsettling, almost horror-tinged Robbin’ Season, and the European adventure of Season 3. Especially in this most recent season, creator Donald Glover and his impeccable staff of writers proved that this show could be whatever they wanted it to be, even if—much to the chagrin of some fans—that season often strayed away from the main cast of Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz). These characters expanded their potential, and similarly, Season 3 explored the possibilities of how Glover’s show could expand on the themes of this series—even without his main cast.

But as Atlanta Season 4 returns this main crew to Georgia, Atlanta also feels right back at home. In the first three episodes of this final season, Atlanta tonally reminds of that first season, yet with characters who have truly changed and grown. They’ve seen the possibilities of this world, and their mindset seems to be on where they could still go. Throughout these first three episodes—all of which focus on these main four characters—this crew seems more aware than ever of their legacies, the steps that they take, and how to make the most of their lives while they still have them. As Atlanta begins its final stretch, Glover and his team also are looking back at the show’s growth and setting the pieces up for their conclusion. We’ve come so far over these four seasons, and now, Atlanta is assessing its legacy in a way that is often both profound and hilarious, and proves that Atlanta is going out as one of the best shows of the 21st century so far.

Season 4 begins with the aptly titled episode “The Most Atlanta,” fittingly written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai, who have worked on the show since the very beginning. “The Most Atlanta” certainly feels like the most Atlanta episode that Atlanta has crafted in quite some time, as Earn and Van are seemingly stuck looking at how they’ve changed over the years and the relationship that have come and gone, Paper Boi is reckoning with the legacy of an underrated rapper, and Darius, naturally, has his own strange journey to go on. In a way, it’s like we’ve never left Atlanta, and yet, knowing where these characters have gone, we can feel the weight of where they’ve been. And even though this could’ve likely been an episode that occurred in the first two seasons, the experimentation with horror, the complete embracing of just how strange this world can get, and the reflections on growth still make this episode seem like it only fits in this late in the show’s run, or at least, it wouldn’t have been effective at any other time.

We can especially see Atlanta getting its affairs in order with the second episode, “The Homeliest Little Horse,” which begins to answer questions about Earn’s past that have largely been avoided until now. Instead of just playing like an episode that needs to tie up loose ends, “The Homeliest Little Horse” instead gives the audience an opportunity to see the layers of Earn’s characters that we rarely get to see in such depth. Glover is maybe giving his best performance of the series in this episode, and we are shown the range of Earn’s pain and pettiness, and how easily he can be absorbed by both.

The third episode, “Born to Die,” explores the idea of legacy, especially for Earn and Paper Boi, and what their gifts might mean for other musicians and themselves. Written by Jamal Olori, “Born to Die” delves into the state of music, be it through working with established artists, or helping the next generation. While it’s the weakest of the three episodes, “Born to Die” still comes together, in the end, to feel like a piece in a larger puzzle about what all of this means in the long run.

If these first three episodes are any indication of where Atlanta is heading in its final episodes, it’s a truly compelling direction, as Glover looks back on his time with this show and his career in general. Over the course of these three episodes, we watch as these characters learn that all that pettiness can be powerful but overwhelming, what truly matters is what survives and not what is fun, but also, that all that really matters for us is to have as much fun as we can with our time on this Earth. Glover and the Atlanta team are at their most introspective this season, and considering how many directions this show has gone in, it’s fascinating to watch Atlanta attempt to tie all of this together with a bow.

And Atlanta does this through one of the weirdest and funniest shows on television, and a show that still manages to be unique in every single episode. Even after all these seasons, it’s still impossible to know where any episode of Atlanta is heading, whether it’s to an unsettling outdoor mall, or to the chambers of an iconic musician. In the past, this is a show that has introduced invisible cars, an Asian Justin Bieber, the terrifying Teddy Perkins, and the 2022 funeral of Tupac Shakur, so at this point, Atlanta always seems like it could go anywhere, do anything, and still make total sense in the context of this series.

In returning to where they began in Season 4, Atlanta seems to be bookending this series by looking back at all its accomplishments, and in these first three episodes, we can already see how much this show has changed in four seasons. After the globe-trotting tales of Season 3 and the expanding of this world with other characters, it feels nice to be back at home with these four on their own, older, more contemplative, yet still stuck in their own wild adventures. Atlanta ends where it begins, but over these years, Atlanta has shown such growth and evolution, making it one of the most inventive, wholly unique visions on television.

Rating: A

Atlanta will premiere its first two episodes on September 15 on FX, with new episodes airing every Thursday.