This Fall we bid farewell to one of FX's most notable shows, Atlanta, which will wrap up its story with the fourth and final season. The Emmy-winning comedy-drama first premiered in 2016 and hooked audiences immediately with its focus on the Atlanta rap culture and modern-day socio-political commentary about Black people. The series subverted the expectations of critics and audiences with its unpredictability and absurdist tone that has been steadfast through all of its seasons. Despite its positive momentum, Atlanta experienced a four-year wait between its second and third seasons due to scheduling conflicts and the pandemic. However, the early 2019 renewal of Season 4 allowed the back-to-back filming of Seasons 3 and 4 leading to its double-season feature on FX this year.

Season 3 aired during Spring 2022 with the show's most experimental season yet, being set overseas in Europe. Across the locations of Amsterdam, London, and Paris, the story follows Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) together with Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) who successfully landed a tour to perform across Europe. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, Season 3 still kept in tune with Atlanta's signature surrealism mixed with startling dark commentary. It also challenged the episodic norms of storytelling with its various standalone plots set back in America that included its very first episode that didn't even show or focus on the main four characters. Season 3 was a testament to Glover and the crew's ambition to take the show to a whole new unexplored level without fear.

Due to how unconventional the previous season was, Glover and series director Hiro Murai have promised that Season 4 will be "a homecoming season" and similar to Season 1 as a cyclical end to the series. It will be a sendoff for its cast, crew, and the very city that the series is named after. To give Atlanta its deserved farewell, here's how you can watch the series.

When and Where Can You Watch Atlanta Season 4?

The final season will run for 10 episodes and begins airing on FX on September 15 at 10 pm ET/PT. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. The season will have a special premiere with the first two episodes airing back to back. The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly release schedule, coming out every Thursday on FX and streaming on Hulu on subsequent Fridays.

Watch the Atlanta Season 4 Trailer

The official trailer was released by FX on August 2, 2022, showing the core group back in Atlanta. After Earn and Paper Boi's success that led them to Europe in the previous season, they appear to be settling back into the US with their reputations still preceding them. Earn is hounded by young kids who rap in hopes to land a label deal while Paper Boi is in music studios and being questioned on how he achieves his style. Earn is also seen spending more time with Van and their daughter, Lottie. Meanwhile, Darius has some strange encounters with a few white women. Overall, the trailer promises one final run of the group's dynamic and antics in the show's signature unpredictable manner.

In the lead-up to the show's premiere, teasers have dropped to show more of the chaos that Earn, Alfred, Darius, and Van will get involved with. The first one is titled "This Feels Illegal as Hell" and the second is called "Going Back to ATL".

What Is Atlanta Season 4 About?

After the European focus of Season 3, the final season will return to the US. The official synopsis of the season from the FX website is as follows:

Season 4 finds "Earn" (Donald Glover), "Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry), "Darius" (LaKeith Stanfield) and "Van" (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?

Atlanta Season 4 Episode Guide

Episode 1: “The Most Atlanta” - September 15, 2022

Episode 2: “The Homeliest Little Horse” - September 15, 2022

Episode 3: "Born to Die" - September 22, 2022

Episode 4: "Light SkinnedEd" - September 29, 2022

Episode 5: “Work Ethic!” - October 6, 2022

Episode 6: “Crank Dat Killer” - October 13, 2022

Episode 7: “Snipe Hunt” - October 20, 2022

Episode 8: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World” - October 27, 2022

Episode 9: “TBA” - November 3, 2022

Episode 10: “TBA” - November 10, 2022

