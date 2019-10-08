Netflix Premieres First Trailer for Eerie Cannes Grand Prix Winner, ‘Atlantics’

0

Quick, name your favorite Senegalese film!

Nothing comes to mind? It could very well be Atlantics in just over a month’s time. The Grand Prix winner at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the film is the feature debut of French-born actress Mati Diop. As writer and director, Diop shot the film in her father’s (musician Wasis Diop) hometown of Dakar, Senegal.

Atlantics has it all: forbidden romance, police investigations, revenge… ghosts. The film looks to be a haunting and atmospheric tale that mixes grounded realism with elements of the supernatural. It also appears to delve into social commentary, as a migration decision is what puts the narrative in motion.

Though it stars a cast of unknowns stepping in front of a camera for the first time (Mame Bineta Sane, Traore, Amadou Mbow, etc.), reviews have been stellar, with some predicting it could be an Oscar contender. Not bad for a movie whose characters largely speak Wolof (native Senegalese language).

If nothing else, this should be a beautifully shot movie giving exposure to a part of the world generally unfamiliar to westerners.

You can check out a trailer and an official synopsis below. Atlantics will premiere on Netflix this November 29.

Here is the official synopsis for Atlantics: