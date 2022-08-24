Fresh off of his appearance in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as its titular character, actor Simu Liu has joined the upcoming Netflix project Atlas and will take on a villainous role opposite Jennifer Lopez, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.

Alongside Liu, Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Abraham Popoola (Morbius) also join the cast of the film in undisclosed roles. Brad Peyton, who previously directed films such as Rampage and San Andreas, is attached to helm the project under Netflix with Aron Eli Coleite writing the most recent draft of the script.

While little information is known about the roles that the set of actors will play, it is reported that Atlas will center on a woman named Atlas who attempts to fight against an AI soldier who seeks to end humankind. As she faces this grave future, she must team up with another AI to end the ultimate threat against humanity. More details about the film are likely to be revealed as production begins to gear up in the near future.

With Liu attached to the upcoming project in the role of a villain, it could serve as an interesting contrast to his heroic role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Atlas, Liu is also attached to star in next year's Barbie as another variant of Ken, who is also played by Ryan Gosling. The actor is also set to appear in Arthur the King, directed by Simon Cellan Jones, and One True Loves, an upcoming romantic comedy film by Andy Fickman. With several significant projects underway, Liu's career continues to soar as he is also set to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in a sequel which is currently in development.

Brown is set to appear in the upcoming comedy film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul which debuts in theaters and Peacock on September 2. Popoola will star in The Rig, an upcoming television series currently undergoing filming and Extraordinary, another series in production.

Directed by Peyton, Atlas will be produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell under Safehouse Pictures. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina also serve as producers of the film alongside Peyton, Jeff Fierson, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Matt Schwartz co-produces the project with Courtney Baxter attached as executive producer.

Due to the film's early status in production, no official release date has been set yet. Check out our interview with Liu about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below: