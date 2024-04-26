In 2021, mega-streaming platform Netflix announced that it was signing on to a multi-year first-look deal with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and her company, Nuyorican Productions. Their first film, The Mother, was released in 2023 and told the story of an assassin (Lopez) whose sole mission is to protect her daughter. The film was an instant hit, breaking streaming records and proving that the Netflix/Lopez combination was a success.

Now, Lopez's newest Netflix film, Atlas, is taking center stage, bringing audiences a sci-fi adventure with a superstar cast. Dealing with the ever-growing conversation around Artificial Intelligence, Atlas is another action-packed role for Lopez, who plays the titular character. For all the answers to the big questions about Atlas, check out the information below.

Atlas premieres on Netflix on May 24, 2024. This marks almost exactly a year since The Mother premiered on the streaming service. Atlas will be joining an exciting slate of titles coming to Netflix in May, including Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 and Unfrosted.

Will 'Atlas' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

A Netflix production, Atlas will only be available to stream through the platform. Netflix's summer movie slate also includes Hit Man, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and The Union.

Is There a Trailer for 'Atlas'?

In March, a teaser trailer for Atlas gave us a taste of what to expect from Lopez, Liu, and the rest of the Sci-Fi cast. We see Jennifer Lopez's character, Atlas, as she crash-lands in an unfamiliar location. The teaser also shows Simu Liu's character, Harlan, as he appears invincible walking through a fiery landscape. While not much about the plot was revealed within the teaser, we get to see Lopez in action, as her character fights for survival.

Less than a day after its release, the full-length trailer for Atlas racked up an impressive 3.5 million views, and for good reason. The sneak peek isn't shy about its incredible cast and high production value. In the preview, we meet Atlas as she enters into her new role of hunting down a robot who may be able to help her save the world.

What Is 'Atlas' About?

Atlas tells the story of Atlas Shepard (Lopez), a data analyst who deeply mistrusts artificial intelligence (AI), even though her father is responsible for ushering in this new era of technology. Not only does Atlas dislike AI, but she is also a bit of a recluse, living a solitary and private life. Atlas decides to join an anti-terrorist mission to capture a rebellious robot who just happens to be her AI "brother" named Harlan (Simu Liu). Atlas' mother created Harlan to protect humanity, but instead, the robot turned against its mission, launching a military attack against humans. Atlas teams up with Colonel Banks (Sterling K. Brown) to stop Harlan, but when things don't go as planned, Atlas must work together with an AI named Smith (Gregory James Cohan) in order to save humankind.

In a recent interview with Netflix, director Brad Peyton said,

"The heart of Atlas is really about trust and how difficult it is to trust people. Atlas is told through the lens of a woman who’s learning to trust after undergoing a trauma that’s upended her life. It’s a reminder of how we have to have deep, meaningful relationships in our lives, in one way, shape, or form. That you can’t do everything by yourself; you have to choose to trust people at a certain point and let them in.”

The official plot synopsis reads:

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Who Stars in 'Atlas'?

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only big name on the cast list of Atlas, as she has some very talented and recognizable co-stars, including Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, and Mark Strong.

Playing one of the villains of the film is Simu Liu, who is most known for playing the title role in the Marvel superhero blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu also had a supporting role in Greta Gerwig's Oscar-winning comedy Barbie, where he played one of the many hilarious versions of Ken. Liu's other credits include shows like Kim's Convenience, Fresh Off the Boat, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, and The Simpsons.

Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown was most recently in the Academy Award-winning satire American Fiction alongside Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross. His other credits include Black Panther, Frozen II, and the hit NBC drama This is Us, where he played Randall Peterson in all six seasons of the show.

Mark Strong has an incredible acting resume, including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Zero Dark Thirty, 1917, The Imitation Game, Tár, and Cruella, to name a few. Strong also plays Merlin in the Kingsman films.

Voicing the AI that Atlas is forced to work with is actor Gregory James Cohan, a prolific television actor whose credits include guest-starring roles in Bull, Dynasty, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, Snowfall, and American Horror Stories.

Also starring in Atlas are Abraham Popoola (Andor), Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time), Briella Guiza (Ambulance), Adia Smith-Eriksson (Barry), and Logan Hunt (Bumblebee).

Who Is Making 'Atlas'?

Directing the film is Brad Peyton, a filmmaker who is no stranger to larger-than-life action films such as San Andreas and Rampage.

Atlas is a collaboration between ASAP Entertainment, Safehouse Pictures, Nuyorican Productions, and Berlanti-Schechter Films. The film is executive produced by Michael Riley McGrath (Red, White & Royal Blue), Samson Mucke (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), and Bergen Swanson (Widows).

Additional producers include Lopez, Peyton, Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon), Jeffrey Fierson (Rampage), Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers), Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Benny Medina (The Mother), Sarah Schechter (Free Guy), and Tory Tunnell (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).

The film is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite (The Spiderwick Chronicles). Composing the score for Atlas is Andrew Lockington, a musician who is a master at writing for big action films. His previous credits include San Andreas, Rampage, and The Space Between Us. Atlas's cinematographer is another master of larger-than-life cinema, John Schwartzman. Schwartzman's previous credits include blockbuster action fare such as Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Armageddon.

When and Where Did 'Atlas' Film?

Atlas began filming in August 2022, wrapping three months later in November 2022. Filming took place in both Los Angeles and New Zealand. The California locations include the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura.