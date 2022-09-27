Atlas, an upcoming sci-fi feature from Netflix, has welcomed another cast member into its fold. Per Deadline, Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla is the latest addition to the movie. She joins the previously announced Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and Abraham Popoola (The Great).

For now, Netflix is keeping character details tightly under wraps, so there's no word yet on what Parrilla's specific role will be in the movie. Similarly, not much is known about the plot. However, we do know that it will focus on its title character, an intelligence analyst who finds herself up against a malicious AI soldier seeking to end all of humanity. To fight back, Atlas must face her fears and team up with another AI to put an end to the threat.

Since her first TV role in 1999's Grown Ups, Parrilla has starred in a variety of series and movies, including a guest starring role in Six Feet Under, a recurring role in 24, and the movie Mistaken (also known as The Double Life of Eleanor Kendall). However, Parrilla's major claim to fame came in 2011 with ABC's hit series Once Upon a Time. In it, Parrilla starred as Regina Mills/Evil Queen, who partially initiates the events of the show by casting a curse over the fairy tale realm, landing all its characters in a town called Storybrooke. Throughout the series, Regina was largely portrayed as a villain (per her fairy tale persona) who stopped at nothing to destroy the heroes' happy endings. She would eventually switch sides (albeit reluctantly) and become a hero herself. After the show's run, Parrilla starred in the second season of Why Women Kill, the feature The Tax Collector, and executive produced the documentary Split at the Root.

Atlas is written by Aron Eli Coleite, based on an original screenplay by Leo Sardarian. Brad Peyton is set to direct and produces alongside Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment. Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Nuyorican Productions' Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina serve as producers. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produce for Berlanti/Schechter Films, with Courtney Baxter and Matt Schwartz co-producing. Mike McGrath executive produces.

Atlas does not yet have a projected release date. Check out Collider's interview with Parrilla and Split at the Root producer Marti Noxon below: