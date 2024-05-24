The Big Picture The Netflix sci-fi action-thriller, Atlas, has standout graphics that create video game feels.

Jennifer Lopez's portrayal, in particular, struggles due to the underwhelming and often uncomfortable script.

The film's innovative use of lighting and color, particularly in fight sequences, adds to its visual appeal.

Remember the hysteria of Y2K and how we were told to shut off our computers at midnight on New Year’s Eve, 1999, in fear of a digital apocalypse? The thought of our trusty desktops rebelling against us was once considered a legitimate worry as we were concerned about an uprising pulling us into the Dark Ages. But fast-forward to today and the dread surrounding technology has grown exponentially with the increased presence of artificial intelligence. Movies have since capitalized on these anxieties to scare audiences in the same way. Though, admittedly, the real fright is how some of these films even got greenlit! Because for every Terminator, a dozen “Termin-later” wannabes barely create a spark, much like Netflix’s newest sci-fi action thriller, Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez.

While the film is tonally unique, yet a bit stretched across its plot, it’s deep down a survival story blending Alien with Castaway — complete with Wilson vibes! Directed by Brad Peyton, a filmmaker who is no stranger to sci-fi action tentpoles like Rampage and San Andreas, Atlas is every bit a science fiction movie as you would imagine with its cold alien planets and futuristic worlds. With visually striking graphics that evoke a strong theatrical spirit and immersive video gameplay feels, the Netflix feature set 150 years into the future seamlessly blends the best of both through detailed futuristic world-building. But even with this hybrid form of entertainment bordering a love story about surviving the reality one’s in to overcome inner trauma, the Lopez-starring vehicle co-starring Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong, never really comes into its full form. Instead, it’s moderately entertaining thanks to its VFX but falls short on its performances and story as the overall idea exceeds the final product.

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s 'Atlas' About?

Opening up with a realistic news montage stocked with stories about the dangers of A.I. robots, Atlas delivers a quick explainer of the damage and death caused by these sentient beings led by Harlan (Liu), the world’s first artificially intelligent terrorist. Created by an intelligent scientist (Lana Parilla) who ushered the world into a new era and the mother of our film’s heroine, Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), Harlan is a cunning villain that humans cannot seem to shut down even with all their new technology — and they have a lot. For starters, the Hollywood sign is digitized in the future. Harlan, with his piercing blue robot eyes and double-dash fade-styled hair, has committed genocide over the years and killed millions of humans with his extensive terrorist sleeper cell of A.I. robots. It’s a very real war pitting man against technology.

Naturally, this is where Atlas comes in — a brilliant but misanthropic counter-terrorist analyst for the International Coalition of Nations (ICN) with a profound distrust of A.I. and a deep contempt for her “brother,” Harlan. She lives pretty comfortably in a George Jetson life seen outside her window, wears Tom Ford glasses (which, good to know, still exist almost 200 years later), listens to Chopin, and always beats the computer at chess. But she is also deeply distrusting of all robots because of her marred history with Harlan. Of course, her neuroticisms come into play after the ICN’s General Boothe (Strong) pairs her up with Colonel Banks (Brown) to capture the renegade bot who fled Earth and has spent the last 28 years biding his time on a distant planet called GR39. While the film starts to find its legs 30 minutes in and offers some strong action sequences that set off the real plot following a mission that has gone awry, it’s the slow build-up that makes Atlas feel underwhelming.

But thankfully, it’s this moment that is enough to help balance those flawed pacing issues to create curiosity. With Lopez and her bouncy Shades of Blue-era hair looking to save the day, we see her aversion to technology through interactions with the only A.I. being that can save her life — a mechanical suit named Smith (voiced by Gregory James Cohan). Blending elements of The Odd Couple between Atlas and Smith for lighthearted comedy, Atlas’s ability to trust the technology to save humanity gets stretched out more than it needs to and feels hollow. Though it’s appreciated that the build-up is an attempt to create organic chemistry between the human and machine and understand her childhood trauma, it’s just not there and the pair find their signals dropping more than once.

The 'Atlas' Script Does Not Compute With Its Performances

Atlas has some really fun elements and moments, but it’s overall pretty bumpy. When you finally think it’s going to pick up, it suddenly diverts into another void of emptiness that speaks to a frail script. Written by Leo Sardarian and rewritten by Heroes writer and co-producer, Aron Eli Coleite, Atlas contains a lot of disconnective tissue that even the stellar cast can’t seem to save. Instead, it feels like so much of the cast is trying their hardest to make the most of the script, but the performances are just average in what’s a formulaic stencil of another Hollywood terrorist movie.

Lopez, who has given us some of her best work in roles like Out of Sight and Hustlers is not vibing well with the film at all. As a longtime fan and someone who appreciates her taking on a challenge in a diverse filmography, there are times you can feel the actress’s unease permeate through the, often green, screen. You can see Lopez is struggling in scenes when talking to the A.I. Smith and while her discomfort can be pegged to character traits, it’s not convincing enough of a performance. There are times when she has what seemingly feels like a monologue that works, but it’s in micro-moments because the script does not offer enough to work with. It’s this lack of connectivity between the actors that leaves Atlas feeling ungreased in so many parts.

The film co-stars three greats in Brown, Liu, and Strong, but they are given the most unmemorable roles that serve as mere plot devices for Lopez’s character that leave us feeling indifferent. Brown gets a little more leeway with his character and we understand he’s a hardass, but it’s too much aligned to a trope that highlights normative masculinity from military films. Meanwhile, Boothe is the understanding boss who vouches for her, but then we never see him again until the end of the movie when he makes a quip about a plant she named with Smith while on GR39. Liu has given us a lot to cheer for over the years, but this cold Terminator-styled villain is not one of them. Though Harlan is a good A.I. robot at the start, his wires get crossed and set him on another journey. It’s kind of hard to differentiate any change in performance between the two because the script has him playing them both very cold, even when he was a good guy.

When it comes to Atlas’ visual effects, this is where the film thrives. Bordering styles reminiscent of Pacific Rim thanks to VFX supervisor, Lindy De Quattro’s past work on the Guillermo del Toro film and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Atlas gives its all with these gigantic mech suits that feel grand and spectacular in its creation. Created with an impressive sense of scale and realism, these towering robotic giants have great attention to detail and are very fluid in their movement. Not to mention, there are some very captivating details and textures seen in the creation of the suits that hold the ICN rangers, including Lopez’s Atlas.

One of the things Peyton does well with the film is its innovative use of lighting and color, evident in the fight sequences filled with vibrant shades and dramatic illumination. He creates an environment that is desolate and cold but punctuated by some very eerie and otherworldly atmospheres that add to the character’s inner reflections. But it’s the battle scenes that are the film’s biggest highlight with visual effects that combine complex choreography with seamless CGI integration. There is a dynamism behind the film’s camera work as it hones in on tight, intimate shots. It makes audiences feel part of the battle through an immersive approach.

Atlas aims high with its sci-fi spectacle but across its rather bumpy two hours, it lands somewhere in the middle. Peyton makes it his job to drop jaw-dropping visuals and action-packed sequences, but the lack of heart and soul leaves it to be just another film that’ll come and go on Netflix. With an underutilized cast, Atlas never comes together and misses the mark on finding its inner algorithm. Lopez, who is typically a powerhouse, didn’t deserve this film after giving us some of her best work in the Tarsem Singh sci-fi thriller, The Cell. She is so heavily constrained by a script that didn’t quite know what it wanted to be, leaving Atlas to be a missed opportunity that will find you wishing for more.

Atlas (2024) REVIEW Atlas struggles with a weak script and underutilized performances, leaving it an entertaining yet ultimately unfulfilling experience. 5 10 Pros The film's standout graphics and visual effects create a strong theatrical spirit also reminiscent of robust video games. Cons Despite the film's visual strengths, the script is frail and disconnected, failing to provide the cast with enough material.

Lopez appears uncomfortable with the script and the attempt to build organic chemistry between Atlas and the A.I. suit Smith falls flat, resulting in interactions that often feel hollow and unconvincing.

The supporting cast serve mainly as plot devices for Lopez's character, leaving them with unmemorable parts.

Atlas is available to stream on May 24 on Netflix in the U.S.

