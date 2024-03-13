The Big Picture Jennifer Lopez stars in the Netflix thriller Atlas.

The film promises high-flying mech battles, explosive ground combat, a stellar cast, and epic futuristic world-building.

Atlas reunites Brad Peyton and Aron Eli Colaite for a sci-fi adventure.

After eviscerating Netflix viewership records last year with her action film The Mother, Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the streamer in just over two months for the sci-fi thriller Atlas. The first trailer shared by Netflix today shows her thrown into the driver's seat of a mech suit and sent on a mission to recover a renegade robot with a connection to her past. All hell breaks loose, however, as she crash lands on another planet and tries desperately to reach out to her allies.

Lopez plays the titular Atlas Shepherd in the new film from Brad Peyton. A genius data analyst with misanthropic tendencies and an even greater distrust of Artificial Intelligence, she finds herself stuck in a predicament where the only way to save humanity from a rogue AI is to rely on another to help defeat it. The trailer immediately sets up her dire situation, showing Atlas injured and trapped on a snowy planet in a mech with flashing warning lights. As she activates her communications, the expansive world of Atlas is shown, from desolate alien wastelands to bustling futuristic cities with war all around. Despite her desperate pleas for someone from mission control to answer, the footage leaves the audience wondering how she escapes her icy surroundings.

Peyton is best known for delivering spectacle on the big screen with films like Rampage and San Andreas and the trailer for Atlas promises much of the same with high-flying mech battles and explosive ground combat. The footage also offers a brief glimpse at Simu Liu's villain as he walks through the fiery wreckage of a battlefield. He and Lopez lead a starry cast that also includes recent American Fiction Oscar nominee Sterling K. Brown alongside Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

Who Else Is Behind 'Atlas'?

Atlas marks a reunion for Peyton and writer Aron Eli Colaite who previously teamed up at Netflix for the post-apocalyptic teen dramedy Daybreak. Colaite is very familiar with the streamer, also co-creating and executive producing the comic adaptation Locke & Key with Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. For Peyton's latest, he joined forces with first-time feature writer Leo Sardarian, who most notably wrote ten episodes of the Adam Brody-led Crackle series StartUp, to pen the screenplay.

2024 is off to a hot start for Lopez after leading with the release of her wild musical This Is Me... Now, which chronicles her journey of love through a mash-up of bizarre visuals, colorful costumes, powerful music, and plenty of varied star power, from Ben Affleck, Sofia Vergara, Fat Joe, and Keke Palmer to Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. One of her next priorities will be behind the camera, as she's set to produce an upcoming Bob the Builder film adaptation with Anthony Ramos tapped for the lead role. The latest venture from Mattel will be set in Puerto Rico and embrace the original children's show's theme of friends working together to get the job done and improve the home they share.

Atlas arrives on Netflix on Friday, May 24. Check out the trailer above.