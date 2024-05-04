While the horror genre is often wrongly considered a cheaper or lower form of art, it is in fact home to some of cinema's most inventive and striking filmmaking. Many highly acclaimed directors, from Kubrick to Hitchcock, have produced some of their greatest masterpieces in the horror genre, taking advantage of the incredible freedom the genre affords.

Few aspects of horror filmmaking are more important than crafting the perfect atmosphere. From the cinematography to the pacing to the musical stings, creating a strong atmosphere is often essential to generate effective scares and disturb audiences, as well as ensuring the film is memorable and engaging. Taking all of this into account, these are our picks for the 10 most atmospheric horror films.

10 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Directed by Joel Anderson

Lake Mungo is a 2008 Australian mockumentary horror film written and directed by Joel Anderson in his only feature to date. Presented in found footage style, the film follows a suburban family after the mysterious death of their 16-year-old daughter Alice (Talia Zucker). Believing their house to be haunted, the family begin to investigate the events surrounding Alice's death and uncover horrifying secrets that completely recontextualize the tragedy.

Considered one of the saddest horror films ever made, every moment of Lake Mungo is saturated with the heavy feeling of grief. From its muted color palette to its wonderfully deliberate and slow pacing, every aspect of the film is designed to evoke feelings of melancholy and subtle, creeping discomfort before it culminates in one of the horror genre's most existentially terrifying twists. Underrated among general audiences, Lake Mungo is beloved by horror fans due to its incredible atmosphere.

9 'Annihilation' (2018)

Directed by Alex Garland

Written and directed by Alex Garland, Annihilation is a 2018 cosmic horror film based on Jeff VanderMeer's 2014 novel. The film follows Lena (Natalie Portman), a scientist and former soldier who is recruited to investigate an alien landscape known as 'the Shimmer' after her husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) returns from a similar mission in a fragile condition. Within the Shimmer, Lena and her fellow scientists discover bizarre, terrifying and beautiful mutations happening to all the organic matter within it and find themselves, similarly, becoming changed.

The film centers on themes of grief, environmentalism and illness, exploring the ways in which people are permanently changed by their experiences through the metaphor of the Shimmer and its literal mutations. The film is visually gorgeous with detailed and otherworldly sound design, making the audience feel as if they have truly stepped into an alien realm. Lovecraftian horror often relies heavily on atmosphere to convey its themes and world-building, and Annihilation excels in this quality.

8 'Antrum' (2018)

Directed by David Amito and Michael Laicini

Directed by David Amito and Michael Laicini, Antrum is a 2018 Canadian horror film with mockumentary elements. The film's mockumentary framing device presents the story of a cursed horror film from the 1970s called Antrum which allegedly led to several deaths and disasters due to its occult content. After this, the previously 'lost' film is presented in full, centering on a young boy and his sister as they accidentally descend through levels of Hell in an attempt to save the soul of their deceased family dog.

The film is incredibly immersive due to the anticipation built up during its interview segments, describing the narrative film as a sinister and potentially dangerous artifact. In addition, in order to fulfill the promise of the film feeling cursed, Antrum creates a highly unsettling atmosphere through the use of clever editing, occult symbolism, grainy visuals and unsettling sound design. Antrum is an inventive and creepy horror film with an undeniably unique atmosphere.

7 'Dark Water' (2002)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

Dark Water is a 2002 Japanese supernatural horror film directed by Hideo Nakata. The film is a melancholy ghost story that follows a mother and daughter, Yoshimi (Hitomi Kuroki) and Ikuko (Rio Kanno), who move into an apartment affected by a chronic leak. As Yoshimi begins to notice signs of a haunting, it becomes clear that the water constantly surrounding them is supernaturally connected to the mysterious disappearance of a young girl.

Like many of the best Japanese horror films, including director Hideo Nakata's incredibly successful 1998 film Ring, Dark Water has a pervasively spooky and unsettling atmosphere. Through its use of water imagery, the film makes both its supernatural threat and pervasive sadness feel overwhelming, constantly threatening to swallow up Yoshimi and Ikuko. Atmospheric, creepy and genuinely moving, Dark Water is an underrated gem of Japanese horror cinema.

6 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Adapted from Stephen King's 1977 novel, The Shining is a 1980 supernatural horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick. The film follows married couple Jack (Jack Nicholson) and Wendy (Shelley Duvall) Torrance as they and their son Danny (Danny Lloyd) relocate to the Overlook Hotel for the winter in order for Jack to work as the caretaker. However, upon arrival, Jack's sanity quickly begins to unravel due to supernatural influence and the reemergence of his past personal demons.

Set during a cold winter, The Shining manages to leave its audience feeling chilled by both the scares and the freezing landscape surrounding the hotel. The hotel's seemingly endless corridors and impossible geography create a disorientating atmosphere that is intensified by the claustrophobic horror of the family being isolated by their remote location and the heavy snowfall. The Shining is a certified horror classic that has aged like a fine wine, marking some of Kubrick's career-best work in crafting a strong and distinct atmosphere.

5 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

It Follows is a 2014 supernatural horror film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. The film follows Jay (Maika Monroe), a teenage girl who becomes afflicted with a supernatural curse that transmits through sexual contact. After being cursed by her boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary), Jay finds herself pursued by an entity that takes different forms to stalk and eventually kill its targets unless they pass the curse on to someone else.

The film plays off of teenage anxieties about relationships and casual sex to create much of its horror, using its monster as a literal representation of trauma, shame and the loss of youth. Intelligently written and terrifying, the film also shines due to its incredibly distinct atmosphere. The film takes place in an undefined time period, making use of fictional technology and lacking typical signs of the present day such as smartphones and modern media, which, alongside its striking score by composer Disasterpiece, gives It Follows a very strong and dreamlike atmosphere.

4 'The Love Witch' (2016)

Directed by Anna Biller

Directed by Anna Biller, The Love Witch is a 2016 horror-comedy film that pays homage to 1960s cinema. The film follows Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a practicing witch who uses her abilities to enchant men into falling in love with her. However, when handsome police officer Griff (Gian Keys) begins to investigate several mysterious deaths that are tied to her, Elaine's passionate nature places both her and Griff in great peril.

The film explores themes of female desire, empowerment and the dynamics between men and women, applying a feminist lens to the topics of relationships and sexuality. Paying tribute to the Technicolor era, The Love Witch is highly stylized and visually gorgeous, making use of a rich color palette and featuring beautiful costumes and set design. The Love Witch is an original and captivating horror film with an atmosphere that, like Elaine's love magic, is utterly intoxicating.

3 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Directed by Michael Dougherty

Trick 'r Treat is a 2007 horror anthology film directed by Michael Dougherty in his directorial debut. The film follows four different stories taking place in the same town on Halloween night, ranging from a group of werewolves luring victims to a woodland massacre to a murderous school principal (Dylan Baker) punishing a child who broke the rules of Halloween etiquette. The stories are linked by encounters with Sam (Quinn Lord), a strangely adorable pumpkin-headed demon who represents the Halloween holiday spirit.

One of the best Halloween-themed horror films ever made, every aspect of Trick 'r Treat's storytelling and production design evokes the season. Featuring costume design and color grading that gorgeously emphasizes autumnal colors and enough Halloween decorations to put a Spirit Halloween to shame, Trick 'r Treat's pitch-perfect atmosphere makes the film a certified October classic.

2 'Pulse' (2001)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Written and directed by prolific horror filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Pulse is a 2001 Japanese supernatural tech-horror film. Set in Tokyo, the film follows Michi (Kumiko Asō) and Ryosuke (Haruhiko Kato) as they contend with a growing plague of ghosts using the internet to reemerge in the physical world and capture the souls of the living. The film explores themes of loneliness, technological developments and the consequences of urbanization encroaching upon the natural world.

As one of the first horror films to explore the subject of the internet, Pulse largely takes a highly pessimistic view that portrays social media as a force for isolation rather than connection. In line with this, Pulse conveys an overwhelming atmosphere of sadness and loneliness from beginning to end through its gray and sickly green color palette and harsh architecture. One of J-horror's most atmospheric films, Pulse is a must-see for horror fans.

1 'Suspiria' (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dario Argento, Suspiria is a 1977 Italian horror film. The film follows Suzy (Jessica Harper), an American dancer who begins training at a ballet academy in Germany. However, as Suzy discovers a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances within the school, she begins to uncover a horrifying conspiracy of witchcraft and the occult.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest international horror films ever made, Suspiria is famously absolutely gorgeous to look at. From the surreal and bold lighting choices to the theatrical staging of its dance and death sequences, the film favors creating a distinctive atmosphere over any attempt at realism. These factors combined with progressive rock band Goblin's iconic score and the themes of conspiracy and secrecy make Suspiria a wonderfully atmospheric and unique horror film.

