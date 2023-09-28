Whether the genre we're talking about, the general mood and tone of a film, also referred to as its atmosphere, is one of the most relevant foundations in storytelling. This is especially true when it comes to horror pictures, as they often attempt to provide viewers with an extra immersive and spooky time by resorting to heavy ambiances, ultimately sending chills down the viewer's spine.

Several great films in the genre have managed to succeed at delivering truly disturbing and unsettling narratives with frightening auras to match — those often elevate the story to a whole another level and make the viewing experience even more unforgettable. From Prince of Darkness to the legendary Alien, these are ten of Reddit's most atmospheric horror movies of all time.

10 'Prince of Darkness' (1987)

Preceded by The Thing and followed by In the Mouth of Madness, Prince of Darkness combines horror with science to interesting results. John Carpenter's bizarre movie tells the story of a group of graduate students and scientists who accidentally free an evil force when uncovering an ancient canister in an old church.

When the original poster asked members on the platform what horror movie has the best atmosphere, user djames623 mentioned the 1987 picture, noting that is "really the closest film to it in Carpenter's canon, with that awful sense of doom and dread." Another Redditor highlighted how "scary" the "dreams" were, especially as a kid.

9 'Silent Hill' (2006)

Directed by Christophe Gans, the engaging horror mystery centers on a desperate young woman named Rose (Radha Mitchell) who goes to great lengths to find her adopted sleep-walking daughter (Jodelle Ferland) in the desolated ghost town of Silent Hill.

In addition to its bizarre ambiance, Silent Hillfeatures some genuinely scary moments and major special effects that successfully create an unsettling sense of fear. According to user KatsuraRei, it will "always be" the "tops" for horror atmosphere: "The visuals still hold up imo," they said. Furthermore, ApplicationCalm649 added they "did such an amazing job with the paint peeling and everything rusting over when the world changes."

8 'Midsommar' (2019)

Making a great horror film is not an easy thing to do; making a great horror film set in broad daylight? Even harder. Without its macabre imagery and oddly menacing atmosphere, Ari Aster's Midsommar — which follows a grieving young girl (played by Florence Pugh) on a life-changing trip with her boyfriend to a rural Sweden midsummer festival — would definitely not be as sinister and unnerving as it is.

"Midsommar (2019) is all about unsettling atmosphere, despite the complete lack of jump scares," argued Zedzii. "It was the atmosphere that made that film so scary," said a now-deleted account. No doubt, Midsommar's ambiance and explicit content are two of its defining features — thanks to them, a couple of unforgettable scenes are now imprinted on the audience's minds forever.

7 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Following an ordinary factory worker (Jack Nance) as he navigates through life and comes to terms with the fact that he is a dad to a newly born mutant child, David Lynch's impressive first-ever feature-length nightmarish film is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Although body horror is not to everyone's taste, Eraserheadis sure worth checking. On top of its entertaining premise, it sends out a thought-provoking existentialist message on the anxieties revolving around parenthood by relying on its dreamlike mood and immersive surreality. In frozen-silver's words, the film "makes you feel like you're in a different dimension."

6 'Suspiria' (1977)

While the Luca Guadagnino remake for this 1977 Italian classic could easily make it to this list, users on Reddit seem to believe that the iconic Dario Argento supernatural movie about an American woman (Jessica Harper) enrolling at a renowned dance academy in Berlin (which turns out to be run by a coven of witches), is a far better choice when you're in for a great atmospheric horror.

With great use of color and an enthralling plot, the art-house film — often regarded as Argento's masterpiece — is the subject of immense praise. On the platform, GoriceOuroboros argued that Suspiria is the "obvious" pick. Additionally, there is also a lot of emphasis on its stunning visuals: BluMoonSaloon, for one, believes that it is "really pretty to watch."

5 'The Shining' (1980)

It is not for no reason that The Shining, the suspenseful Stanley Kubrick classic centering on Jack Nicholson's character and his family as he is persuaded into violence by a sinister force, is one of the most celebrated psychological thrillers of all time. Even though it is not a scary film by itself, The Shining is undoubtedly unsettling and atmospheric.

On Reddit, user JoltinJoeDimaggio notes that "the whole movie just feels cold and empty." As RKKP2015 highlights, it "isn't necessarily scary, but the vibe is so creepy." What makes The Shining stand out from the bunch and endure such a treasured piece of horror cinema is arguably how grounded and realistic it feels despite its supernatural elements.

4 'Mandy' (2018)

This Nicolas Cage-led horror action directed by Panos Cosmatos follows a man who seeks vengeance against the death cult who murdered his girlfriend. While not particularly scary (much like The Shining), Mandy features explicit gore and lots of blood.

Often known for its stylized trippy atmosphere, the engrossing revenge slasher is also a popular pick on the website. "Gorgeous psychedelic imagery throughout. Love that movie so much," wrote Diablohermoso79. "I came straight here to say Mandy. Was not disappointed. Top choice," a user replied.

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Robert Eggers' impressive directorial debut is easily one of the most mentioned on Reddit due to its "nonstop sense of uneasiness," as a user would argue. Starring Anya Taylor Joy in the lead role, the 2015 flick tells the story of a family who comes face to face with evil forces in the woods beyond their farm.

From its disturbing symbolism that will likely be imprinted in the audience's minds to its strong message on traditional costumes and religion, The Witchdoes a solid job in depicting the oppressed puritan families of the time. "The way the movie makes you truly feel like your in the 1600s," BlackPhillipsbff (talk about the appropriate username) remarked. "There's something so inherently scary about the way people lived hundreds of years ago."

2 'Annihilation' (2018)

Alex Garland's Annihilation explores themes of self-destruction, shining a light on the power of nature by illustrating a biologist team who embarks on a dangerous secret mission into an environmental disaster zone. It is an essential for those who are into environmental horror.

With a mysterious and haunting ambiance that will certainly evoke unnerving feelings on viewers, Annihilation does not rely on jump scares and shock to absolutely terrify audiences, which is what makes it so great. It feels like you're in a dream that won't end," commented DanMorgan405.

1 'Alien' (1979)

It would be a crime not to mention Ridley Scott's groundbreaking film in such a list, and Redditors seem to agree. Illustrating a team of a commercial spaceship who find themselves up against deadly beings, Alien is one of the most influential movies in the sci-fi horror genre.

Alien's intense and alarming mood is one of its most predominant features, playing a huge part in how well-received it was. "From the moments the credits roll, the score is perfect and it’s all atmosphere," fleshvessel explains. "It’s a masterclass in restraint and not showing too much."It is certainly difficult to be unmoved by what the iconic 1979 film has accomplished.

