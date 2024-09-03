The Atomic Age of the 1950s and beyond was, and to some extent still is, a period fraught with fear and uncertainty. As nuclear technology advanced, so did the public's anxiety about its potential destructive power. These attitudes found expression in many movies from the time, from cautionary tales of nuclear war to pulpy sci-fi about radioactive monsters. Watching these films now can provide an intriguing glimpse into the mindset of another time while also shedding light on the nuclear tensions of the present day.

After all, atomic weapons are not relics of the past but active devices that continue to shape geopolitics today. Some countries even continue to loudly threaten their use. Nuclear paranoia is not at the fever pitch it was in, say, the 1950s or certain points in the '80s, but it's very much still a part of modern life. With this in mind, here are the ten best movies from the height of the age of atomic anxiety. Though they vary dramatically in content and tone, they're united by a preoccupation with one of humanity's defining creations.

10 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

"When Man entered the atomic age, he opened a door into a new world." This sci-fi creature feature was one of the very first movies to depict monsters that had been mutated by nuclear radiation and the pioneering "big bug" movie. In this case, the creatures are ants that become gigantic and destructive, laying waste to New Mexico while the army desperately tries to contain them. Overall, this is a silly sci-fi B-movie, complete with dodgy special effects, but solid for its time.

Director Gordon Douglas heightens the suspense by presenting the movie in a quasi-documentary format, which proves to be quite effective. The film's brisk pacing—clocking in at a concise 94 minutes—helps to keep the audience engaged. In short, Them! was ahead of the curve in terms of taking real-life atomic anxieties and transforming them into genre entertainment. Here, the true threat is found in the nuclear tests in the desert that spawned the killer ants to begin with.

Release Date June 16, 1954 Cast James Whitmore , Edmund Gwenn , Joan Weldon , James Arness , Onslow Stevens , Sean McClory Runtime 94 Writers Ted Sherdeman , Russell S. Hughes , George Worthing Yates

9 'The War Game' (1966)

Directed by Peter Watkins

"I believe in a system of necessary law and order. And I still believe in the war of the just." The War Game is a pseudo-documentary that depicts the aftermath of a nuclear strike in the United Kingdom. Presented in a realistic, newsreel style, the film simulates a scenario where the Soviet Union launches nuclear missiles in response to tensions over Berlin. The devastation is depicted with stark, unflinching realism, showing how the blast annihilates cities, incinerates civilians, and plunges the survivors into chaos.

Worse than the nuclear fallout itself is the pandemonium that follows. Emergency services are quickly overwhelmed by the sheer number of casualties, while the survivors must contend with looting and widespread radiation sickness. The War Game's realism is in service to a political message, with the filmmakers criticizing governments and leaders with eager nuclear trigger fingers. The War Game was banned by the BBC for some time because it was too disturbing, and it retains much of its power today.

8 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951)

Directed by Robert Wise

Image via 20th Century Studios

"I don't care about the rest of the world." Another path-breaking '50s sci-fi film, The Day the Earth Stood Still introduces viewers to the alien Klaatu (Michael Rennie), who arrives on Earth accompanied by his powerful robot, Gort (Lock Martin), to deliver a critical message to humanity. Klaatu's mission is to warn the people of Earth that their aggressive tendencies and development of nuclear weapons pose a threat not only to themselves but to other civilizations in the galaxy.

Upon landing in Washington, D.C., Klaatu is met with hostility from everyone except a young widow (Patricia Neal) and her son (Billy Gray), who help him understand the potential for human kindness and reason. There are Biblical allusions aplenty here, with Klaatu's travails and unheeded warnings closely mirroring the story of Jesus. In particular, The Day the Earth Stood Still stands out by portraying the alien as the moral, rational one, whereas humanity is the destructive force.

7 'Kiss Me Deadly' (1955)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

Close

"Lot's wife was turned into a pillar of salt. Whoever opens this box will be turned into brimstone and ashes." Kiss Me Deadly is a gritty noir detective movie that weaves a tale of intrigue and danger against a backdrop of nuclear paranoia. It's about Mike Hammer (Ralph Meeker), a private investigator who finds himself embroiled in a bizarre case of kidnapping, torturing, and murder. His investigation leads him to a mysterious suitcase that seems to contain a deadly radioactive substance rumored to be linked to a powerful nuclear weapon.

Kiss Me Deadly is a fantastic melding of noir tropes and realistic science fiction, told with an abundance of style. In this regard, Kiss Me Deadly has been described as a forerunner to the French New Wave. Thematically, the movie critiques the morality of its era, painting a damning portrait of American society in the '50s. Interesting bit of trivia: Kiss Me Deadly's central, glowing suitcase inspired the famous MacGuffin from Pulp Fiction.

6 'Ladybug Ladybug' (1963)

Directed by Frank Perry

Image via United Artists

"It wouldn't be my fault if it was an order." Ladybug Ladybug follows a group of schoolchildren sent home after a nuclear attack warning alarm goes off. As the students make their way home, panic and confusion set in, fueled by the teachers' uncertainty and society's fears. The film poignantly explores how these young minds grapple with the possibility of nuclear annihilation, portraying the children's conversations and actions as a reflection of the adults' anxieties surrounding the Cold War.