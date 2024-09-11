An all-star action movie from one of the biggest action stars of all time is making waves on an unexpected streaming platform. Atomic Blonde, which stars Charlize Theron, John Goodman, and Eddie Marsan, has claimed the #6 spot in Freevee's top 10. Freevee is Prime Video's free streaming extension service, which allows unpaid users to watch certain projects for free with ads. Atomic Blonde follows an undercover MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. In addition to Theron, Goodman, and Marsan, Atomic Blonde also stars James McAvoy, Toby Jones, and Bill Skarsgård, and currently sits at a strong 79% score from critics and a 64% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Atomic Blonde was written by Kurt Johnstad, and based on the Oni Press graphic novel series The Coldest City by Sam Hart and Antony Johnston. Johnstad is best known for his work writing 300, the Zack Snyder-directed period piece detailing the story of the 300 Spartans who fought the Persian army at Thermopylae. Atomic Blonde was helmed by David Leitch, who is best known for directing Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, and also directing Bullet Train, the action comedy starring Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Leitch most recently directed The Fall Guy, the action-centered com-com starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, that has been dominating the Peacock streaming charts for the last several weeks.

What Has Charlize Theron Been in Lately?

Theron is an Oscar-winning actor for her work in Monster, the 2003 true-crime film from Patty Jenkins, but she has solidified herself as one of the biggest action stars in the world over the last 20 years. Some of her most famous work came from playing Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, before she handed over the role to Anya Taylor-Joy to play a younger version of the character in the prequel film, Furiosa. She also has played Cipher in several Fast & Furious movies, and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) lover Clea, who appeared in the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness post-credit scene.

Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy and was written by Kurt Johnstad and directed by David Leitch.

