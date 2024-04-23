The Big Picture Kurt Johnstad still holds hope for an Atomic Blonde sequel, envisioning a trilogy.

Charlize Theron's production company is spearheading the project, but Johnstad has not been contacted.

Johnstad reflects on the magic of the original film, hoping viewers will get to experience a follow-up.

It has been seven years since audiences were blown away by Atomic Blonde, but the film’s scribe still hasn’t lost hope for a sequel. In fact, Kurt Johnstad told CinemaBlend that he has a certain number of movies in mind to complete his vision for the action series. There’s only one problem. No one has reached out to the writer about any sequels for the female answer to the John Wick franchise.

Atomic Blonde 2 has been in development for some time, though Johnstad noted he is not apprised of any updates. Charlize Theron’s production company, Denver & Delilah Productions, is spearheading the project and has reportedly not retained the writer’s services for any follow-up film. However, the writer still has hopes that the films will conclude as he envisioned.

"To me, I always said that’s a trilogy,” Johnstad said. “You could tell three of those, and I hope they crack it. And if they need some help, they know where to find me.” Whether the potential Atomic Blonde 2 brings in another writer or not, following up the 2017 film seems like a no-brainer. Theron may be in high demand, but if Keanu Reeves can continue his path of vengeance or four films, there isn’t anything stopping her.

‘Atomic Blonde’ Still Has A Special Place In Johnstad’s Heart

For those involved, Atomic Blonde was firing on all cylinders. Johnstad confided in CinemaBlend that in addition to the caliber of the script, he got to work with his friend David Leitch in his directorial debut. Leitch was a producer on John Wick, which made the whole action story come full circle.

“To watch Dave just embrace this script that was written... it had all the elements that Dave wanted, but then we really leaned into Dave’s sensibilities as a director and just made it fun and cool and put in all the needle drops with the music. And just the design of the movie, he made it his own. It’s a special movie.”

Perhaps it won’t be easy to catch lightning in a bottle again, and that is holding up the film. The industry has changed at a breakneck pace in the past few years, and capturing the same feeling as the original is no small thing. But if there is something that can break viewers out of the monotony and fatigue of the influx of branded content, this could be just the thing. And until then, viewers can continue to relive the magic of the Cold War era film. Atomic Blonde is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

