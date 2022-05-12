Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is not a good movie. On its 20th anniversary, there’s no need to go another lengthy diatribe on the shortcomings of this blockbuster that nerds have been beating into the ground for decades now. However, it’s worth briefly mentioning that this motion picture may serve as the nadir of the Star Wars prequel trilogy only because it’s equally worth mentioning that Attack of the Clones is not devoid of worthwhile material. One particular subplot, in particular, serves as the highlight of the entire movie and provides a glimpse into what a more confident version of Attack of the Clones could look like.

I’m talking, of course, about the subplot where Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) becomes a quasi-detective in pursuing clues about a foiled assassination attempt.

This part of the Attack of the Clones narrative gets kicked off once Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) is almost killed by the bounty hunter Zam Wesell. In the wake of this close call, Obi-Wan is entrusted with tracking down who was responsible for this grisly event. Thus begins a subplot where Obi-Wan Kenobi channels his best Sam Spade in checking into dark alleyways, interrogating potential subjects, and catching up with old knowledgeable chums, all in the name of figuring out who could want this Senator dead.

Among the many virtues of this storyline is how George Lucas feels a lot more assured as a filmmaker handling this material compared to other parts of Attack of the Clones. Lucas has never made it any secret how much of his directorial work, from Star Wars to American Graffiti, has been built on cinema of the past. Here, this veteran artist can once again look to influential films of yesteryear by having Obi-Wan’s quest for the truth take cues from the world of film noirs. Playing with classic cinema pastiches but with a sci-fi twist is the thesis of Star Wars, so it’s no wonder there’s a greater sense of assuredness behind the camera in these sequences.

Granted, visually, this subplot could stand to take even greater influence from this genre. There aren’t as many shadows or striking uses of darkness as Obi-Wan pursues the truth compared to, say, The Third Man. Still, you can feel Lucas coming a bit more alive in his framing of one man hunting for answers in a society gone corrupt, a narrative template that has decades of history in Hollywood filmmaking. This is even more apparent compared to the action-heavy sequences or the romantic interludes between Amidala and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), which don’t have anywhere near as much life or vintage cinema influences in their scenes.

Meanwhile, McGregor is a lot more fun just passing through assorted digital locales and playing nice with colorful supporting characters than he is in either stale action sequences or in interacting with the other principal lead actors of Attack of the Clones. In hindsight, McGregor and all the other lead actors of the Prequel Trilogy (including Christensen) were let down not by Lucas as a director but by how new the process of acting against largely digital backdrops was at the turn of the century. What’s par for the course now on big blockbusters was uncharted territory when Attack of the Clones was filmed. Combine that with acting directorial decisions that were apparent in The Phantom Menace, and it becomes clear not even McGregor could make this material work.

Even given the greater context informing the problems in these performances, though, it still can’t erase that McGregor and Christensen share a rapport that’s more awkward than warm in their lengthy bits of screentime together. By contrast, McGregor’s scene with Alethea McGrath as Jedi Temple librarian Jocasta Nu is so brief that any flaws in their dynamic never get a chance to become gratingly apparent. The focus here, as in all scenes depicting Obi-Wan Kenobi getting his detective game on, is on the creeping sense of something peculiar going on at the Jedi Temple. McGregor works much better communicating that ambiance in brief interactions with background figures than he is in lengthy awkward dialogue-driven scenes.

This storyline also works well when compared to the rest of Attack of the Clones because of its genuine unpredictability. So much of the Star Wars prequels hinges on characters whose journeys we’ve already seen completed. It’s hard to get invested in the Anakin/Padme romance because, among other shortcomings, we know what the end result of this dynamic is way in advance. Meanwhile, though, the inherently mysterious nature of Kenobi going down a rabbit hole of intrigue keeps one a bit more in suspense. Sure, it’s obvious that mastermind Palpatine is behind things to one degree or another, but it’s far less clear that a planet called Kamino will be involved or what specific background characters Obi-Wan will interact with in his pursuit of clues.

But the most important factor that puts the Detective Obi-Wan Kenobi segments above all other parts of Attack of the Clones is one character: Dexter Jettster. This diner-owning alien with a multitude of limbs is introduced as an old pal of Kenobi’s and the only person who could possibly know where a poison dart could come from. Jettster is an immediately memorable character if only because his design suggests years of wear and tear. You can practically smell the coffee that’s been spilled all over his clothes, while his experienced vocals communicate that this guy has been around the track more than once.

In a trilogy of Star Wars movies that often came across as too visually sterile for its own good, the lived-in nature of Jettster is more than welcome. Plus, there’s something so fun about a super-unusual-looking alien owning a diner straight out of the 1950s, complete with first and last names that inexplicably rhyme. On top of all that, Jettster fits right in as the kind of old knowledgeable friend archetype that would crop up in classic detective stories, and he gets to deliver the sole swear word in the entire prequel trilogy. Suffice to say, Jettster is compelling enough to warrant his own movie, let alone provide some of the most entertaining moments of Attack of the Clones.

Even some fun scenes of Ewan McGregor channeling a classic noir protagonist can’t salvage Attack of the Clones from its worst creative impulses. This promising storyline does eventually peter out into a duel between this Jedi master and Jango Fett, an obvious attempt to cash in on the fan-mania for Boba Fett. But for a multitude of reasons, Obi-Wan Kenobi playing detective does briefly inject some much-needed life into the low point of the prequel trilogy. The virtues of this subplot are quite obvious… from a certain point of view.

