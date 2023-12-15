The Big Picture The Ackerman family in Attack on Titan are powerful warriors, possessing supernatural strength and combat skills that make them feared by Titans and humans alike.

Mikasa Ackerman and Levi Ackerman are two exceptional members of the Ackerman family, renowned for their unmatched talents and abilities as soldiers in the Survey Corps.

Kenny Ackerman, the uncle of Levi, was a ruthless killer before reluctantly becoming a loyal bodyguard to the true king.

The world of Attack on Titan is not a peaceful place; sheltered behind enormous walls, humanity lives in fear of the Titans, mysterious, dangerous, and giant-sized creatures that inhabit the outlying lands, capable of wreaking unmitigated destruction on the human populace. Standing apart from their mindless counterparts, there are even special Titans capable of crushing buildings underfoot, barreling through the fortified gates of the walls, and hurling debris-like machine gun fire. Yet, even for these formidable beings, there are some humans capable of striking them with unmatched terror: the Ackermans.

The Ackerman family seen in Attack on Titan are remnants of a once-great clan of warriors sworn to protect Eldia's king. Due to experimentation involving Titans, members of the Ackerman family possessed supernatural strength and the ability to harness the combat skills of their predecessors, upon awakening their latent powers. However, after refusing to comply with King Fritz's ideology, the clan was persecuted nearly to extinction. There are only a few remaining members of the Ackerman family during the events of the series, but they assuredly live up to their clan's reputation. The Ackermans seen in Attack on Titan are the most capable fighters, supremely talented over fundamentally all other humans, ensuring that the legacy of their family lives on through their world-altering actions.

Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman was one of the main characters of Attack on Titan, and quickly established herself as one of the most capable soldiers in the entire military. Mikasa was childhood friends with Eren and Armin, developing a deep connection and loyalty to her two dear friends. She both descended from the Ackerman clan and was one of the last members of Asian lineage within the walls, giving her a distinct background that contributed to some of her unmitigated talents. However, her heritage also made her a target, as she and her mother were singled out by kidnappers when she was a child, leading to her parents' deaths. Eren was able to find Mikasa and in his rescue attempt, the latter awakened her latent Ackerman talents in order to kill the remaining assailant and escape.

After joining the Survey Corps, Mikasa immediately impressed with her unmatched talents, establishing herself as one of the most fearsome fighters in the entire regime despite being a rookie. On their first military outing, she was even assigned to work alongside veteran soldiers, due to her abilities already surpassing all of her fellow trainees. Like her older relative Levi, Mikasa was seen as a one-person army capable of striking down countless Titans and dangerous opponents. Driven by her fierce loyalty and protectiveness of her friends, Mikasa proved time and time again that she was a contender for one of the best fighters in the entire series, even when compared to more experienced soldiers and Titans.

Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman wasn't just one of the most capable fighters in the series, he was the best among the absolute best. Heralded as "humanity's strongest soldier," Levi was a captain in the Survey Corps and possessed unmatched skill and talent, making him a force that was comparable to even the fiercest titans. Born into poverty in the Underground, he was orphaned at a young age before being found by his maternal uncle, Kenny Ackerman, who taught the little boy how to fend for himself in the unforgiving world. Levi is eventually recruited into the Survey Corps and swiftly becomes their most formidable soldier. His unconventional upbringing contributed to the development of his unique talents, as Levi utilized a unique style of using the ODM gear, preferring to hold one of the blades in a reverse grip that made him a vicious tornado of blades against his opponents. After Eren first awakens his Titan shifting powers, Levi is assigned to watch over him, as his combat abilities made him the perfect supervisor should Eren ever need to be struck down. Throughout the series, Levi continuously elevated his already lofty reputation, becoming infamous even to the Titans and nations due to his singularly immense presence and effectiveness on the battlefield. Despite being just one person, Levi was feared and respected even more than the Titans themselves.

Kenny Ackerman

Image via Adult Swim

Kenny Ackerman was Levi's maternal uncle and, like his younger relatives, was one of the most deadly human fighters seen in the series. However, unlike his more virtuous counterparts, Kenny was an ambitious and ruthless individual. Prior to the start of the series, the older Ackerman gained notoriety in the capital city as an infamous serial killer known as "Kenny the Ripper." Despite being rumored to have killed over 100 members of the Military Police, Kenny would unexpectedly find himself becoming a member of said organization after an encounter with Uri Reiss, the hidden true king of Eldia. Kenny had learned the truth about the Ackermans' persecution by command of a former king, and hunted down Uri intent on killing him. However, upon learning of Kenny's lineage, Uri felt immensely remorseful and spared Kenny's life, leading to the would-be assassin becoming one of the king's close friends and loyal bodyguards.

Kenny later finds his deceased sister, having left an orphaned Levi to fend for himself. He briefly took his nephew under his wing and taught him critical survival and combat skills, before later abandoning him anyway. After the Survey Corps begin investigating the hidden truths behind the walls they live behind, tensions rise between them and the Military Police. Kenny is assigned to lead the Military Police Brigade Anti-Personnel Control Squad, specifically created to combat the Survey Corps. As a deadly countermeasure to combat fighters capable of felling massive Titans, the Squad use firearms to create a notable advantage over their opponents.

Kuchel Ackerman

Image via Crunchyroll

Levi's mother and Kenny's younger sister, Kuchel Ackerman, was a tragic reminder of the heartbreaking ostracization and persecution of the Ackermans. She resided in the Underground, a subterranean settlement underneath the capital city that was rife with crime and poverty. Little is known about her personality and life, as even Kenny had lost track of her for several years. Kuchel worked at a brothel and gave birth to Levi, choosing to keep her son despite her brother's dissent. Kuchel later passed away due to illness, leaving a young Levi to fend for himself in the dangerous underground until he was later found and trained by his ambitious uncle.

Mikasa's Father

Image via Adult Swim

Though he was never officially named, Mikasa's father was another poignant visualization of the generations of tragedy that befell the Ackerman family. He resided in the Shinganshina District, one of the districts located in the outermost wall. He married someone related to the Azumabito clan, who was one of the few remaining people within the walls of Asian descent. His wife and daughter, Mikasa, were targeted by a group of traffickers due to their unique heritage. Unfortunately, Mikasa's father never awakened the Ackermans' hidden talents, and he and his wife were killed while trying to protect their daughter from the kidnappers.

