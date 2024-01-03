In a dark and dystopian world like the one found in Attack on Titan, compelling character arcs can serve as either a light in the darkness or an amplification of the dire vibe. Well-executed or failed character arcs can make or break a story's quality and integrity, which is a major part of why Attack on Titan has found millions of fans across the planet.

The character arcs in Attack on Titan do wonders to enhance and reinforce the series' main messages, providing a cherry on top for the story arcs they take place in and increasing the audience's love or hate for any given figure. Attack on Titan's acclaimed story arcs already cover heavy themes, so it's only logical the character arcs will keep up with that same level of quality. From the great to the absolutely stellar, these are the best character arcs in Attack on Titan, true testaments of the show's enduring legacy.

10 Annie Leonhart

Played by Yû Shimamura (Sub) and Lauren Landa (Dub)

Attack on Titan's female characters are quite good, and Annie is the perfect proof. Her character arc is all about losing her nihilism. Annie kicks the series off with little to no personal attachments aside from the toxic bond she shares with her adoptive father. He is her primary reason for wanting to make it home after being deployed with Reiner and crew to attack the walls and infiltrate their society.

But it's here that Annie begins to form more emotional attachments with her squad mates, especially Armin Arlert. After the conflict in The Female Titan arc, she comes out of her stasis in the final arc and must once again face the love she built for her peers. It's a beautiful arc about letting go, overcoming trauma, and learning to appreciate life's new opportunities, a universal and compelling setup that will ring true for many audience members.

9 Hange Zoë

Played by Romi Park (Sub) and Jessica Calvello (Dub)

From their introduction at the beginning of the series, Hange already had many different world views than the characters surrounding them, especially regarding Titans. Starting as a Titan researcher, Hange would evolve throughout the series into a strong leader, gaining the title of 14th Commander of the Survey Corps after the death of Erwin Smith.

Even at the beginning, Hange always served as a role model for the younger Survey Corps members, and their differing views on the world around them helped them inspire the Survey Corps in ways Erwin never could. When it came to the Rumbling, Hange never wavered from their stance that genocide is wrong, and they had to stand up and take down Eren. They serve as the perfect example of healthy leadership in the dire world surrounding them.

8 Gabi Braun

Played by Ayane Sakura (Sub) and Lindsay Seidel

Arguably one of the most hated characters in the series for many reasons, mainly Sasha Braus' murder, Gabi actually has an incredible character arc that sums up the fourth season's thesis. As stated by Eren in Season 4, Episode 5, "Declaration of War," "Across the ocean, inside the walls... they're the same."

Gabi starts the series incredibly bigoted against the Eldians, with a passionate rage to fuel it. Gabi's attitude perfectly parallels Eren's character and attitude towards the Titans and, eventually, the Marlyeans in the series' first three seasons. The final act sees her realizing how wrong she was in her thoughts toward the Eldians. Gabi finds redemption, reinforcing the message that no one is defined by their predisposed beliefs, and everyone is capable of change.

7 Connie Springer

Played by Hiro Shomono (Sub) and Clifford Chapin (Dub)

While many believe Connie serves nothing to the plot, there is a ton of subtlety in his character that many look over. He's not as exceptionally talented as the others and doesn't have any Titan-shifting abilities, but Connie's role in the plot is just as important as any other character.

When viewers first meet Connie, he's playful, childlike and utilized as comedic relief. Throughout the series, Connie's arc comes to represent the loss of innocence everyone eventually faces in life. He faces countless tragedies, starting with his breakdown during the Trost arc, Reiner's heartbreaking betrayal, Sasha's murder, and his killing of former comrades to save Armin. Connie's arc seems to say there's no room for youthful spirits in Attack on Titan's dire landscape and questions if it's even possible to maintain it.

6 Jean Kirstein

Played by Kisho Taniyama (Sub) and Mike McFarland (Dub)

Jean may have started with peers and viewers seeing him as the unlikable, snot-nosed brat, but he would come to grow into one of Attack on Titan's most dependable and genuine characters. Through his nasty actions in the battle for Trost, when he took advantage of his many friends' deaths, he realizes his flaws and takes honest steps to become a better person. The death of his friend Marco shows Jean firsthand how much he truly cares for not only his friends but human lives in general.

Against all odds, Jean grows into one of the most compassionate characters in Attack on Titan, a surprising and inspiring journey few fans expected from him. Even after Gabi murders his best friend, Sasha, and everyone wants payback for what she did, Jean protests, claiming it'd be pointless to take even more lives. Jean serves as one of Attack on Titan's best and most positive change arcs.

5 Reiner Braun

Played by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Sub) and Robert McCollum (Dub)

Reiner is another character that serves as a parallel to Eren. Reiner's arc takes him from a supporting character to an outright antagonist to an unexpected protagonist. While Reiner is undercover in the Survey Corps and eventually is a full-on adversary of them, he is very much driven by the Marlyean's anti-Eldian propaganda and believes wholeheartedly in his mission to wipe them out... until he grows close to them.

Through the harrowing events of Seasons 2 and 3, Reiner would develop extensive guilt and trauma for killing his friends to become a hero. Alas, he returns home in Season 4 without the heroism he seeks. In many ways, Eren is Reiner's creation, adding another layer of tragedy to his arc. Reiner has one of the best villain-to-reluctant-hero arcs on television, eventually fighting for a cause he truly believes in rather than what someone else expects of him.

4 Levi Ackerman

Played by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub) and Matthew Mercer (Dub)

Arguably the fan-favorite character of the entire series, Levi Ackerman holds a bit of a different type of character arc compared to the rest of the Attack on Titan cast. While most of the other characters change positively or negatively because of the story, Levi experiences no change at all. Yet he still has an arc, although his fundamental values and goals don't change.

Levi is the perfect example of a static arc. His primary goal of wiping out the Titans is consistently tested with every new revelation in the series, whether it's finding out that the Titans are actually human or Eren turning against humanity. These developments make him question his actions, but Levi never wavers in his goal. Even at the end of Attack on Titan, faced with all the loss and suffering he endured, it's not necessarily guilt but rather the acknowledgment of all that was lost in the journey.

3 Eren Yeager

Played by Yuki Kaji (Sub) and Bryce Papenbrook (Dub)

Many may argue that Eren had the most drastic shift. However, his change made sense, leading him to extremes that would change Attack on Titan. Since his mother's death, Eren has been enslaved to his idea of freedom. Starting as the boy who wanted to purge all Titans, Eren would turn into the man who wanted to purge all of humanity for the sake of freedom.

At the center of Eren's character is a fundamental misunderstanding of humanity. He sees everything in an either-or scenario, refusing or perhaps being incapable of recognizing the many nuances. His descent into villainy was always hinted, if not necessarily declared, but hardly anyone can say it was out of the blue. Attack on Titan is a remarkable villain story, and Eren's character arc is a masterpiece of modern anime, a tragedy that was always meant to be.

2 Armin Arlert

Played by Marina Inoue (Sub) and Jesse James Grelle (Dub)

While not as physically strong as the others and initially introduced as a "crybaby," Arm became the most intelligent character in the series, eventually leading the Survey Corps and taking on the mantle of the Colossal Titan. Plagued by survivor's guilt due to Levi saving him over Erwin, Armin matures quite a bit.

Through the hardships of the world and Eren going rogue, Armin would be forced to no longer be reliant on his friends and become a more independent character. By Attack on Titan's ending, Armin is the complete opposite of the kid he once was, leading the Survey Corps into battle to take down his best friend, Eren, and stop him from wiping out the planet. Armin's journey is impressive, tragic, and strangely inspiring, a true hero's journey, if ever there was one.

1 Mikasa Ackerman

Played by Yui Ishikawa (Sub) and Trina Nishimura (Dub)

When fans first meet her, Mikasa is motivated by fear and overprotective of Eren, whom she views as her hero. She takes on the role of Eren's "protector" after he loses his parents, in fear of losing more people herself. Mikasa is a perfect parallel to Eren: both suffer almost equally and if there's a character that could've easily turned out like Eren, it would be Mikasa.

Once believing the world was nothing but cruel, Mikasa learns it can also be beautiful. She turns from protecting Eren from the world to protecting them from him. Realizing Eren is not a hero but a villain is a turning point in her story. When the hard truth that she may very well be the only person capable of stopping Eren comes to light, she completes her arc and becomes the hero Eren once was for her. Mikasa's arc of overcoming fear and learning to see those she loves for who they really are is Attack on Titan's greatest achievement, a masterclass in development that ranks among modern anime's finest stories.

