It's been four years since the Attack on Titan manga finished and two years since the anime finished airing. However, the story of those living behind the walls on Paradis Island isn't over, as Japanese-exclusive merchandise is now available for pre-order for Western fans of the highly acclaimed shōnen series. Attack on Titan 35: FLY Collector's Box Set is now available for pre-order and has a lot of content for fans of the show.

Once an exclusive item in Japan, the box set is making its way to the U.S. and Western fans in English. With a current listed price of $249.99 on Amazon, this item will contain the final 216-page Attack on Titan art book, featuring an exclusive interview with AOT's creator, Hajime Isayama, as well as colored illustrations, manuscripts of the manga's final chapters, an exclusive "Volume 35" manga focused on Levi Ackerman, plus physical items like the scarf that Eren gave to Mikasa and the padlock and key housing the secrets behind the basement, that would make any Attack on Titan fan excited.

According to Crunchyroll, it was first announced during Anime NYC 2024, along with other manga print releases for 2024 to 2025. As of this writing, this product is available for pre-order and is scheduled for release on June 3, 2025.

How Did 'Attack On Titan' End?

Attack on Titan ended with many of the anime's mysteries answered and our heroes finally having contact with the outside world. Unfortunately, it didn't end with peace. Instead, a series of events led to the start of an apocalyptic event called The Rumbling, in which the Wall Titans began marching across the globe to destroy humanity.

Eren Yeager started this after he was able to contact Ymir through Zeke. This led to a final battle between the Attack Titan and an alliance between the Survey Corps and Marley's Warrior unit. As humanity's last hope attempted to make their way to catch up to Eren, the Wall Titans began their march across the mainland. The Global Alliance's defenses could not stop the incoming threat, and most people started running as far as possible.

The Battle of Heaven and Earth occurred at Fort Salta, where our heroes began to fight Eren after their failed attempts to stop him by simply talking to him. Eventually, Armin and Mikasa can kill their best friend once and for all, ending the Rumbling and the Power of the Titans. Unfortunately, 80% of humanity was wiped out, and those who sided with Eren, called the Yeagerist, have prepared to defend Paradis in case the outside world decides to retaliate.

Attack on Titan is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

