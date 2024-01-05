The Big Picture Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters will air Special 2 this Sunday, finally bringing the anime to a complete close.

Crunchyroll has commissioned artwork from six prominent artists around the world to celebrate the finale.

The final chapters explore the battle against Eren, who has taken a villainous turn and is determined to cause the Rumbling.

It's nearly time for Attack on Titan to face the final curtain. Over ten years since the first wall was breached and the Titans stormed into Eren Yeager's hometown, Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 will air dubbed this Sunday, January 7, finally bringing the post-apocalyptic anime to a complete close. Ahead of the dub's release, Collider can exclusively share a new collection of artwork commissioned by Crunchyroll to celebrate the end of the globally popular anime. Six prominent artists from around the world created original works inspired by the events of the finale, utilizing their preferred mediums and artistic touches to capture the spirit of the series.

Leading off the collection is U.S.-based artist Adam Burke whose artwork has graced the album covers of bands like END, Fit For an Autopsy, and Like Moths to Flames. His painting, fittingly, looks like a cover for a metal band as Eren, in his frightening Founding Titan form, and his army are framed against a sky burning orange and red. For Burke, the scene captures the finality of the special and the calm before everyone rushes into battle with the hulking behemoth threatening the world. Italian comics and illustration veteran Jacopo Camagni, who has experience working with Marvel, Panini, and Image Comics, offers a comic cover-like poster showing Ymir as Eren embraces her to gain the powers of the Founding Titan in the first place. To show the pain caused and relationships destroyed by Eren in his destructive actions, Australian artist Kelogsloops, aka Hieu Nguyen, utilizes watercolors to depict the restrictive and complex ties that have bound him to Mikasa Ackerman throughout the entire series.

Award-winning French artist Marguerite Sauvage's piece was made to honor the female members of the Survey Corps who get a powerful spotlight in the action sequences of The Final Chapters. Annie, Sauvage said, was her main focus as she wanted to create a dynamic shot of Annie in her fearsome Titan form. The United Kingdom's Matt Taylor and Germany's Thomas Von Kummant round out the collection with two more pieces highlighting Eren. Taylor's, whose art has been featured on official posters for major studio films, including recent titles like The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, shows Attack on Titan's protagonist/antagonist with an icy stare as his army of Colossal Titans burn everything to the ground. Notably, it wasn't Taylor's first Attack on Titan rodeo as he previously created a poster for Mondo a few years back. The Gung Ho comic creator Kummant, meanwhile, stylizes Eren in the Path Dimension receiving the powers of the Founding Titan in a frightening and stunning fashion.

What to Expect From 'Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2'

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 initially aired on Crunchyroll with subtitles back in early November and was produced by MAPPA with direction from Yuichiro Hayashi. Adapting the final five chapters of the manga by Hajime Isayama, the special continues the battle against Eren who, armed with the knowledge of the Titans' history, Ymir, and the Eldians, has taken a villainous turn and is determined to cause the Rumbling and eradicate all who would pose a threat to his home and his people. It's up to his former friends and compatriots to stop him and his army of Titans from laying waste to humanity, but it's a heavy burden both because of his strength and the bonds they formed.

For the English dub, the cast features voice acting veteran Bryce Papenbrook in the lead role as Erin, with Jessie James Grelle as his former best friend Armin Arlert and Trina Nishimura as Mikasa. Mike McFarland, Jessica Calvello, Matthew Mercer, Robert McCollum, Lauren Landa, Clifford Chapin, Amber Lee Connors, Lindsay Seidel, Bryson Baugus, and Jason Liebrecht round out the talented group.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 releases in English, German, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese on January 7 on Crunchyroll at 9 p.m. PT. Check out our guide here for everything you need to know heading into the finale. Get an exclusive look at the artwork collection above.

