Attack on Titan is an anime epic that debuted over a decade ago. The conclusion of the anime phenomenon was set in motion with the Attack on Titan: The Final Season's final arc. Since the release of the first part of the anime conclusion in March, fans had been waiting patiently for the special second episode. That wait is drawing ever closer to an end as a brand-new teaser trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 has been officially released.

The all new trailer made its debut at the MAPPA x Crunchyroll Panel at Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles. Strap in now. The end is nearly here. The trailer offers glimpses into what the upcoming special episode holds when it arrives later in the year. There are hints of clashes to come with the toll of these events evident in the eyes of those who partake in it. The new key visual which was released back in May was teased in the trailer as well. The visual offered a serene, peaceful backdrop in contrast to the usually high octane pace of the series. The show's director Yuichiro Hayashi had commented on the visual previously saying, "I think that there is something that appeals to the imagination [when] there is nothing. There are some things that are interesting, but it's unsophisticated to explain, and it will be a spoiler, so I hope you can expand your imagination and look forward to the [anime's] final part."

Having started out in 2009 as a manga, going on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, Attack on Titan premiered in 2013 and took the tale of Eren Yeager a step further. It follows Eren who enlists in the military unit known as the Scout Regiment in a world where humanity has been forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating giants known as Titans that patrol outside their fortified home.

The Plot for the Final Showdown

The seeming final act of the manga phenomenon will see Eren styled as the new Founding Titan and with all accompanying powerful perks that gives. The official synopsis for Special 2 breaks down the plot for the story ahead. It reads, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?" We wait and see if the Rumbling will be triggered and set the Titans to destroy everything in view.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 does not have a set release date yet. However, it is scheduled to release in Fall 2023. In the meantime, watch the teaser trailer below: