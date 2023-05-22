Fans of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, rejoice! Finally, there is a promising update for the final season. After the conclusion of the first half of the series finale, fans can’t wait and all eyes are on the next part of the anime which will conclude the long-running story. Since the original series premiered in 2013, the series has been critically acclaimed for its storytelling, animation, and action sequences while it garnered a lot of fanfare for its characters, soundtrack, and portrayal of dark themes, which makes the wait all the more worthwhile.

Recently, director Yuichiro Hayashi spoke about the wrap of the fan-favorite series (Via Attack on Titan Wiki). While the anime is expected to go out with a bang after a successful run, Hayashi still finds it difficult to believe that the series is wrapping up. "With the release of the key visual for the sequel to the final part, the Attack on Titan anime is steadily pushing towards its final act,” He said, adding, “However, the work is still in the middle, so I don't feel like I'm done at all. Will the end really come."

The final part is expected to drop sometime later this year and by the director’s comments, it's clear that the team is far from done. Recently, the series dropped a new key visual, which is quite serene as opposed to the nature of the action-packed anime. Hayashi acknowledged the key visual, revealing, “I think this will be the final visual for the final season.” While the key visual gives a very peaceful vibe, it’s the shadows that need to be paid attention to. It’s certaintly curious why Hayashi would go for the minimal visual and how it would translate in the finale. He explained,

"It may come as a surprise to you that it's going in the exact opposite direction of the characters piling up until now, but I've decided to go with a simple route... I think that there is something that appeals to the imagination [when] there is nothing. There are some things that are interesting, but it's unsophisticated to explain, and it will be a spoiler, so I hope you can expand your imagination and look forward to the [anime's] final part."

The Team Behind Attack on Titan

The series cast voices of Yuki Kaji (Japanese)/Bryce Papenbrook (English) as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)/Trina Nishimura (English) as Mikasa Ackerman, Marina Inoue (Japanese)/Josh Grelle (English) as Armin Arlert, Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese)/Robert McCollum (English) as Reiner Braun, Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese)/Matthew Mercer (English) as Levi Ackerman, Romi Park (Japanese)/Jessica Calvello (English) as Hange Zoë, Kishô Taniyama (Japanese)/Mike McFarland (English) as Jean Kirstein, Hiro Shimono (Japanese)/Clifford Chapin (English) as Connie Springer, and more.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters is expected to drop sometime this fall. You can check out Hayashi’s comments below: