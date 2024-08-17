The Big Picture Relive the final episodes of Attack on Titan with the new DVD and Blu-ray release, including a special limited edition for collectors.

Pre-order now to get exclusive items like an art book, Digi book, art cards, and enamel pins, available on November 26, 2024.

The final season of Attack on Titan was a fan-favorite, with high ratings and accolades, now available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

It was only a year ago when the final episodes of Attack on Titan were released on Crunchyroll, and fans can now relive these moments via a physical home release. The anime streaming platform announced that the final season will be available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as a special limited collector's edition. These items are now available for pre-order and will be released in late 2024.

While the cover art for the season 4 physical release is still a work in progress, the limited edition will feature multiple items to cater to any Attack on Titan fan. Included in the set are an art book detailing the final season, a 32-page Digi book, 7 art cards, and 2 enamel pins. The pre-order page for both the regular and limited release is open, and the items will be fully available on November 26, 2024.

Attack on Titan Season 4 was first released in December 2020 and came out in numerous parts. The final chapters were released in 2023, which concluded the show's long running story that first began in 2009 via the manga, and in 2013 via its anime adaptation. The final season was highly loved by fans, receiving an average audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a MyAnimeList score of 8.88 and is ranked #25 in the users' Top Anime list.

What is 'Attack on Titan' About?

Created by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan follows a boy named Eren Yeager (Bryce Papenbrook), who lives in a city that surrounds itself with giant walls to protect itself from man-eating titans. After many years of living in safety, two new titans destroyed the walls, which led to his home city being evacuated. This led to his pledge to kill the Titans to avenge his mother, who died during the chaos.

As the show progresses, the secrets of the Titans slowly get revealed, as well as the truth about their society. One of these secrets is that Eren can transform into a titan whenever he wishes and the ones behind the initial attack live in a country across the ocean. Meanwhile, in-between the episodes, the show would have these info cards in between scenes, where it would give worldbuilding details that either need more elaborating but wouldn't have time to do so in the episode.

Attack on Titan was a major success. Aside from reports of Crunchyroll crashing during the final episodes' broadcast, the manga sold over 45 million copies in 2014. The show received numerous accolades in various awards, like season 1's theme song winning "Hot Animation of the Year" in the 2013 Billboard Japan Music Award, as well as numerous nominations for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

All four seasons of Attack on Titan are available to stream in both English and Japanese on Crunchyroll.