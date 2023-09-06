The Big Picture Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1 will be released in English on September 10, with the Survey Corps facing a no-holds-barred fight against the Colossal Titans.

Crunchyroll has finally set a date to release the English dub of Attack on Titan’s final batch of episodes. The final arc of the Japanese anime hit series has Ehren (voiced in English by Bryce Papenbrook) leading a final fight against the human-eating giants that have pushed society to the brink of extinction. The beginning of the end, titled Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1, is set to debut on September 10 on the anime streaming platform.

The teaser trailer reveals that in this final arc, there is no escape as the Colossal Titans start closing in on refugees. That means it’s up to the Survey Corps to start a no-holds-barred, all-or-nothing final fight against the terrifying creatures to try and exterminate them once and for all. The trailer also welcomes the overwhelming Founding Titan that the team will have to find a way of beating – especially when they discover that the powerful skeleton-like giant is out for blood.

Along with the teaser trailer, Crunchyroll also unveiled a poster that showcases the size of the Titans, which never ceases to amaze. In the poster, a Survey Corps team stands on the footprint of a Colossal Titan, which has room for all of them and then some. Not that we didn’t know it, but it certainly won’t be an easy fight for Ehren, Armin (Josh Grelle) and Mikasa (Trina Nishimura).

The End Is Near For 'Attack on Titan'

Attack on Titan is based on a manga series created by Hajime Isayama that was first published in 2009 and became an instant hit – the anime series premiered just four years later. The manga series quickly became one of the best-selling stories of all time, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide, and the anime has received critical acclaim across all seasons. A live-action adaptation for American audiences has been in the works since 2018, with Andy Muschietti (It chapters I and II) attached to direct.

Crunchyroll is releasing not only the English dub of Attack on Titan on the platform, but also the Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian dubs so fan all over the world can catch up with the final episodes at the same time. Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1 debuts on Crunchyroll on September 10.

