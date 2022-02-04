As the ending of the acclaimed Attack on Titan anime quickly approaches, fans are waiting with bated breath for new information on the currently airing second part of its final season. For fans of the English dub of the anime phenomenon, there has been some good news as the date for the English simuldub for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has been confirmed. The simuldub of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will begin on Sunday, February 13th, 2022, on both Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The second part of Attack on Titan's final season began airing in Japan on January 10th, with all four of the currently available episodes subtitled on both of the streaming services. The fifth episode of the series is scheduled to release on February 6th in the US. with the second half of season four totaling out to 12 episodes. The dub will share the series' regular weekly release once it starts airing. In addition to the English dub, it was also confirmed that the Spanish and Portuguese dubs will also be available starting on February 13th. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will also be making its debut on Adult Swim's Toonami ahead of the dub's release on Saturday, February 12th.

The English dub of Attack on Titan features the voice talents of Bryce Papenbrook, Josh Grelle, Trina Nishimura, Jason Liebrecht, Mike McFarland, Clifford Chapin, and Matthew Mercer, among others.

'Attack on Titan' Final Season Part 2 Opening Theme Is The Anime at Its Most Metal

Beginning in 2009 and written by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan started as a manga and has gone on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes of the manga in print across the world. The award-winning franchise released its final issue on April 9, 2021. The anime adaptation started in 2013 with its final season being the series' fourth and will end with 87 episodes in total. The series was originally produced by Wit Studio, with MAPPA coming in to animate the final season.

English SimulDub for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins February 13, 2022, on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 is streaming now on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. You can read the official description of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 down below.

In the epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon, starting with episode 76, the lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred. The War for Paradis explodes in Shiganshina and as battle rages on and the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current state of the world become clear…

