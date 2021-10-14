Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 has finally received a release date and its first trailer. The second half of the final season will start airing on January 9, 2022 on the NHK General channel. The anime ended on Episode 75 back in March and teased that the show would continue in “this coming winter.” Funimation stated to expect it in “Winter 2022” - now it’s finally happening!

Before Part 2 airs, NHK has a lineup of Attack on Titan compilation specials it plans to show that cover the previous 75 episodes of the anime, which are expected to begin airing on October 24th. In other words, if you haven’t had time to catch up on what happened previously, don’t worry about being lost, NHK has you covered.

These compilation specials are not the only episodes viewers will be treated to. Original anime episodes that focus on different characters of the series will also be aired. “Wall Sina, Goodbye,” which focuses on Annie; “Lost in the Cruel World,” focuses on Mikasa; and “Attack on Titan: No Regrets,” focuses on Levi - be prepared to get hit right in the feels with these, y’all.

If you’re not in the mood to wait or want to catch up or rewatch the actual anime seasons, Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 originally aired in December 2020, but Funimation and Crunchyroll are currently streaming the anime with English subtitles.

Attack on Titan’s first season began back in 2013 and has taken the anime world by storm ever since. This post-apocalyptic story follows three kids who join the Survey Corps after their town was destroyed by huge giant humanoid creatures called titans. However, protecting the cities’ walls and destroying titans are the least of their worries. The kids meet interesting characters along the way, some lovable, some not, and there’s also some they won’t know very long, but everyone brings their own unique story to the table and it makes you care about what happens to them in the long run.

The series is based on Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga that began in 2009 and recently ended on April 9. Fans can look forward to the Kodansha Comics’ English version of the final manga volume on October 19.

You can watch the short promo for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 here:

